Most of the exit polls have predicted that none of the three major political parties will be able to get a majority in the state.

Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda’s Janata Dal (Secular) may turn out to be the kingmaker in the Karnataka Assembly. Most of the exit polls, which were out on Saturday evening, have predicted that none of the three major political parties—Congress, BJP and the JDS—who contested the Assembly elections in the state, will be able to get a majority. However, India News-Today’s Chanakya has predicted a clear cut majority for the BJP with 120 seats.

Single-phase polling for the state Assembly was held on Saturday, which saw a tough fight between the ruling Congress and BJP. However, JDS, according to the exit polls, is expected to fare well and therefore may hold the key to formation of the new government in the state.

However, sources said the BJP may be able to take the JDS on board and form the next government taking their support if it falls short of majority. “Therefore, a BJP-led government, with JDS support, is most likely to assume charge in Karnataka in case the exit poll predictions turn out to be correct. This will be a big blow to Rahul Gandhi, for whom it was the first election after taking charge of the Congress president. The results will come as boost for the BJP ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections, as Karnataka will be its gateway to the South,” a source said.

Polling was held in 222 out of 224 constituencies on Saturday while the counting of votes will be held on 15 May (Tuesday) and result declared the same day. In Bengaluru’s Raja Rajeshwari Nagar constituency, polling has been postponed to 28 May following the voter ID card case and countermanded in the city’s Jayanagar seat following the death of BJP candidate B.N. Vijaya Kumar.

The NewsX-CNX exit poll projections, as depicted by NewsX, NewsX HD and NewsX Kannada, indicate that BJP may successfully dethrone the ruling Congress. The exit poll predicts that the BJP is set to bag 102 to 110, thereby fortifying its position in the state. In the last elections, the party had got 40 seats. The exit poll also indicates that Congress is estimated to bag 72 to 78 seats, a visible decline from the 2013 elections, which it had won by winning 122 seats. JDS, on the other hand, is likely to get around 35 to 39 seats, while Others in the state are likely to get 3 to 5 seats.

As per the NewsX-CNX exit poll survey, the Congress may get a total of 33.75%, BJP can get 36.09%, JDS may get around 18.25%, while others may get somewhere around 11.91% votes.

However, India News-Today’s Chanakya’s exit poll has predicted a clear majority for the BJP with 120 seats. It has predicted 73 seats for the Congress, 26 for JDS and 3 for others. According to the exit poll, BJP is likely to get 39% votes, Congress 36%, JDS 18%, while others may get 7% votes.

Republic TV’s “Jan ki Baat” exit poll suggests that the BJP would emerge as the single largest party. According to the exit poll report, the BJP will get 95-114 seats, while the Congress will remain confined to 73-82 seats. It has given 32-43 seats to the JDS.

The India Today-Axis My India exit polls said the Congress is expected to be the single largest party with 106-118 seats, the BJP is expected to get 79-92 seats and JDS 22-30 seats. NDTV’s “poll of exit polls” predicts that BJP would get 100 seats, followed by Congress (86), and JDS (33). According to News Nation, the Congress is likely to get 71-75 seats, BJP 105-109 and JDS 36-40 seat.

The Times Now-VMR exit poll also has predicted a fractured mandate. It has given Congress 90-103 seats to Congress, 80-93 seats to BJP and 31-39 seats to JDS. The exit poll had 6,872 respondents from all the regions of Karnataka, said Times Now. According to the ABP-C Voter exit poll, BJP is likely to emerge as the single largest party in Karnataka. The exit poll predicts 101-113 seats for the BJP, 82-94 seats for Congress and 18-31 seats for JDS. It says other parties will get 1-8 seats. Earlier, voting for the Assembly polls ended at 6 pm on Saturday. The 11-hour voting process, which began at 7 am, witnessed few glitches across the state with few electronic voting machines malfunctioning in certain constituencies, missing names in the voter lists etc. Polling was held in 58,008 booths in the state which has 5.06 crore electorates.