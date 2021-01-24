Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 24 (ANI): Arrested jeweller Vicky Jain from Bhiwandi has been sent to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody till January 27 by Esplanade Magistrate Court in Mumbai.

NCB had arrested him yesterday in connection with Arif Bhujwala drug cartel.

In the investigation, it has been revealed that Jain was financing the drug lord Arif Bhujwala. Till now Rs 20 lakh worth of finance has been established, an NCB official said.

Vicky Jain is a jeweller based in Bhiwandi. He is also an authorised gold valuator for the banks.

*NCB also conducted a raid in Pune in three places where they identified Raju Sonawane from Khadakwasla. Sonwane is a big supplier of ganja to Arif Bhujwala and Chinku Pathan. Sonwane is absconding and NCB is looking out for him,” an NCB official said. (ANI)