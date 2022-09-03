‘From this academic session, all important examinations for Classes 10 and 12 will be held in March’.

SRINAGAR: In the past few years, there has been marked change in the education policy of Jammu and Kashmir. Recently, the J&K government decided to hold all important examinations for classes 10 and 12 from this academic session in the month of March, along with the rest of the country.

Earlier, these examinations were conducted separately by the Board of School Education (JKBOSE) in Kashmir valley during the months of October and November, and in the Jammu division, in the month of March due to the climatic conditions. Both Jammu and Kashmir valley used to have separate academic calendars and this change is a marked shift from the earlier policy of education in Jammu and Kashmir.

The decision to hold examinations in the month of March was taken on the recommendations of the committee framed earlier to give feedback on how to conduct the examinations in such a way that it remains in sync with the rest of the country. Principal Secretary to the government school education department Alok Kumar told the media that the decision to have a uniform academic calendar in Jammu and Kashmir was taken on the recommendations of the committee, and were examined by the department minutely. The government of Jammu and Kashmir in its recent order regarding the change of academic calendar has said, “Annual (regular) examination of Jammu division and Kashmir division excluding hard zones or areas shall be held in March. Annual (regular) examination of hard zones or areas of Jammu division and Kashmir division/Union Territory of Ladakh shall be held in the month of April.”

It further stated, “Annual private and biannual examination in the Union territory of J&K and Union territory of Ladakh will be held in August and its result will be declared in October.” In order to take care of the interests of the students while framing the latest rules, the J&K government has said that students who appear in Classes 10 and 11 examinations will be provisionally admitted in Classes 11 and 12, respectively, after the conclusion of the board examination. Students, who are declared unsuccessful in the results, will be permitted to continue their studies in classes 11 and 12 till the results of biannual or annual private examinations are declared. The aim of the order is that the time of the students should not be wasted while they are waiting for results of the examination.