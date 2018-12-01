SRINAGAR: As Governor Satya Pal Malik has opened the doors of Raj Bhavan for common people, many working women, especially from offices, have complained about sexual harassment by their seniors and superiors at the work places. Acting on these complaints, government sources said, the Governor has consulted the state Law department to amend the rules so that the menace is curbed.

An official spokesman said that the Governor’s administration has decided to amend the existing legislative provisions to introduce new ones so that it becomes a punishable offense. A senior Law officer said that they are going to amend the laws and the new rules will arm the government with authority to curb sexual abuse at the work places.

He said that the Law department has prepared a draft Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill to amend the provisions of Ranbir Penal Code, 1989, (introduction of a new provision namely Section 354-E) and other necessary amendments in Criminal Procedure Code, 1989, and Evidence Act, 1977.

He said, “Besides, the draft Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill has also been formulated to include acts of demanding and requesting sexual favour by public servants within the ambit of term ‘misconduct’ under Section 5 of Prevention of Corruption Act, 2006.”

The department has already brought the proposed amendments in the public domain and has asked for comments and suggestions from all the state-holders, including the departments, institutions and bar associations etc.