Years of shelling have not allowed any socio-economic development.

SRINAGAR: In yet another path-breaking decision, Governor Satya Pal Malik on Saturday approved the draft amendments in the State Reservation Act in order to extend the benefits of reservation to those living near the International Border (IB). The draft was approved at a meeting of the State Administrative Council (SAC) chaired by the Governor recently. Necessary amendments would be done in J&K Reservation Act, 2014, an official spokesman told the media.

Earlier, many political dispensations while in power had promised the residents of Jammu division living along the IB of reservation benefits, but never implemented it. The spokesman said that the decision will benefit 3 lakh people spread over 350 villages in Jammu division.

According to a senior official of the state administration, years of border shelling have not allowed any socio-economic development in these villages. The border villagers have suffered because of cross-border firing. He said that it would be a game changer for the youth of these villages as they would reap the benefits in terms of educational opportunities and government jobs.

He further said that the claims and demands of residents living in the areas close to the border were examined in consultation with the State Commission for Backward Classes and it was found that the claims were true and the demand was genuine. In its decision, the SAC has said that they have acted on the recommendations made by the Commission and have strictly adhered to their suggestion that reservation benefits be extended to the areas within 6 km of the International Border. The spokesman said the list of such villages would be notified separately once the ordinance was promulgated. According to the present reservation rules in the state of Jammu and Kashmir, 3% reservation is admissible to people residing on Line of Control in direct recruitment. Reservation of 3% is also available to the people residing on Line of Actual Control in professional institutions. Following the approval of the proposal by SAC, the Social Welfare Department will process the draft amendment for further consideration of the Central government for promulgation of the ordinance by the competent authority, the spokesman further said.