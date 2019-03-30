Srinagar: Despite efforts by the Governor’s administration to boost tourism, there has been no visible tourist footfall in Kashmir Valley. Tourism has taken a dip in Jammu and Ladakh. People associated with this profession told this newspaper that Jammu & Kashmir Tourism has even shut down its social media handles regarding promotion to sell the Jammu region as a peaceful destination. Recently, the tourism department has decided to create a single social media account for all the three regions. Advisor to the Jammu & Kashmir Governor, Tourism, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai said that they will try to rope in leading Bollywood personalities for promotional activities to project Jammu & Kashmir as a safe tourist destination. He said a tourism conclave has been started in Mumbai on 26 March and more such activities would be organised in the coming weeks.