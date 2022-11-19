NEW DELHI: The top leadership of the Congress in Jammu and Kashmir is being accused by party leaders of indulging in corrupt practices. “The top leadership is indirectly, through their close aides, asking for money from those who seek an appointment for an official position in the Pradesh committee,” a senior leader said on the condition of anonymity.

The official Congress group of the state unit on WhatsApp, that has around 130 Congress leaders, including the top leadership of the state, was accessed by The Sunday Guardian and people were found blaming the top leadership of indulging in massive corruption. Moreover, some leaders in the group admit that they received calls and were asked to make “monetary settlements” for any position in the formation of the Pradesh Committee.

A former office bearer in the state said: “There are some leaders who were asked for money so that they could be made officials in the PCC.” Congress leaders said that the state leadership is struggling to form a clear-cut goal and the leadership is only intent on indulging in corruption and cater to their own individual interests. “The party faced a massive shock after the departure of Ghulam Nabi Azad; we had thought that the party will have a revival plan to increase its footprint in the state, but it is devastating to see that they are focusing on looting money and filling their own pockets and not building the party,” a senior leader said.