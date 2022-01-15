‘We already have a very strong alliance with development and with the people of the state, so looking for some political alliances is not our focus or need.’

New Delhi: The BJP-led Central government is under global and domestic pressure to conduct elections in Jammu and Kashmir, which is under Central rule since Article 370 was abrogated in August 2019.

The BJP co-incharge of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Ashish Sood, who has been entrusted with the responsibility to ensure that the BJP does well in the state, spoke to The Sunday Guardian on issues like criticism against the delimitation exercise, delay in holding of elections and the possibility of pre/post electoral alliance as the party did in 2015 with the People’s Democratic Party. Sood was recently appointed as a member of the all-powerful Core Committee and Election Committee for J&K. Edited excerpts.

Q: There is a lot of concern regarding the delay in elections in Jammu and Kashmir. As a representative of a party which has been a part of the state government in the past, when do you believe the elections will be held in J&K?

A: The BJP government at the Centre is committed to democratic values in the country. At the time of the abrogation of the Article 370, the state reorganization act was presented in Parliament. On several occasions after that, the Home Minister in Parliament and the Prime Minister from the Red Fort on the 15 August, have made it amply clear that all democratic systems in the state will be brought in place very soon.

So, the elections will be held very soon, after the delimitation process, which is in progress, ends, after all stakeholders have been satisfied. However, one also has to keep in mind that there are many so called mainstream political parties who, through backdoor methods, are time and again trying to derail the democratic process.

Q: The draft proposal of the delimitation exercise, which was shared recently, has suggested an increase of 6 seats in the Jammu region and one seat in Kashmir. Are you happy with this?

A: It is not a matter of being happy or unhappy. We should not think in terms of Jammu region and Kashmir region. This is a matter related to the entire state and the representation of the people in the Assembly should be in a way that everyone is represented from every corner of the state. So, it is for the first time that a scientific way of representation has been provided to the people of Jammu and Kashmir as per the population per square kilometre and other scientific parameters. Natural boundaries, roads, communication facilities, terrains have been taken into account.

When Article 370 was in place, two families riding on the political system of the state, concentrated every power in their hand and misused it. Many parts of the state were not represented properly. Now, due to this scientific division of constituencies which has been done taking into account the population, area, terrain etc., I think this delimitation exercise will strengthen the democracy of Jammu and Kashmir.

Q: The regional parties have attacked the draft proposal on several grounds accusing it of being “biased” in favour of the Jammu region. How do you respond to the concerns, criticisms of the regional parties?

A: The so-called regional parties, who claim to be the mainstream parties of Jammu and Kashmir, have themselves acted in a biased manner for the last 70 years. Under the cover of Article 370, they did everything they could to serve their own political purpose. Their allegation that the proposal is biased in favour of Jammu region is wrong. Earlier, there were constituencies that were as small as Gurez constituency of Bandipura, which had 17,624 voters and a constituency in Kupwara called Karnah, which only had 33,000 voters. Now the Election Commission has proposed a scientific method of division of seats on the basis of various factors and not just population. Difficult areas need more representation in the Assembly so that these difficult areas participate in the democratic process.

All their allegations are totally false since a scientific method has been used. Moreover, associate members from regional parties, in the meeting with the Delimitation Commission, had praised the same draft, which they are criticising in public due to political compulsions.

Q: What are the major claims on the basis of which the BJP will be seeking votes from the people of Jammu and Kashmir once the elections are held?

A: We have taken many initiatives since the time Prime Minister Narendra Modi-ji assumed office. His only goal has been to develop all the areas of Jammu and Kashmir and bring employment opportunities to the young people of Kashmir. After the abrogation of Article 370 in the state, the BJP government has been able to engage with more youths of Jammu & Kashmir. Various schemes such as Mission Youth, Super 75, Tejaswini Scheme and Industrial Development schemes are helping the youth of Kashmir to get more opportunities in the fields of education, business, sports, banking, industry, etc.

Other schemes like the “Back to Village” program are also being implemented alongside the new schemes in the union territory. The “Back to Village” scheme has already sanctioned loans worth Rs 340 crore to 196,000 youth of the Union Territory.

In January 2021, the Central government had approved a Rs 28,400 crore package for Jammu & Kashmir. The main purpose behind giving this package was to generate employment, which directly leads to socio-economic development of the area. All these initiatives have created an atmosphere of confidence among the people of J&K, particularly the new voters of J&K. These achievements will be our main points to seek an electoral mandate.

Q: The BJP has traditionally failed to do well in the Kashmir region. Will the same pattern be repeated this time, or do you expect a change?

A: Abrogation of Articles 370, 35-A on 5 August 2019, will always be cherished in history as a monumental decision. By revoking Article 370 two years ago, Jammu & Kashmir was fully integrated with the rest of India. The J&K Re-organisation Act of 2019 bifurcated it into two Union Territories, i.e., Ladakh and J&K to retain normalcy in the region.

J&K had never been recognised for its employment, infrastructure or professional colleges, thanks to some leaders and their families, who never took an interest in building the state; instead, they were more focused towards fighting on irrelevant matters and propagating the Two-Nation theory.

But all that is changing now, I would like to share a few of the work that the Central government has done.

Srinagar and Ganderbal have been declared as “Har Ghar Jal” districts, wherein 100% of rural households have tap water connections. The administration plans for nine more such “Har Ghar Jal” districts.

Jammu and Kashmir became the first UT/State in the country to ensure tap water to all government schools and Anganwadi ahead of the stipulated time. Under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi: 1,196,370 farmers of the UT have been benefited. PM Modi’s dream of doubling farmers’ income by 2022 has been realised in Kashmir where Saffron farmers from Pampore are reaping the benefits of the government’s farmer welfare schemes.

J&K UT now figures amongst the top five states/UTs with the highest number of Ayushman Cards 2021. Under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana 1,230,130 households have been provided LPG connections in Jammu and Kashmir. Around 25 Centrally sponsored schemes are being implemented in Jammu and Kashmir, of which 74% of funds under the annual budget 2020-21 have already been utilised. All these schemes have helped us engage with the common masses, who are benefiting from these welfare schemes without any partiality.

These development-oriented approaches will certainly give us a good result in the elections.

Q: Since the 1996 elections, when the National Conference won on its own, no party has been able to win a clear majority in the three elections that have been held there since. Do you believe that the BJP will be able to form a government there on its own this time?

A: Yes, the BJP will definitely form the government of its own.

We are eying 50+ targets, something which we will get because we don’t do divisive politics. We are a party which is committed to the overall development of both the provinces i.e. Jammu & Kashmir. Earlier, the so called mainstream political parties run by the Abdullahs and Muftis used to do only vote bank politics by keeping the fruits of development confined to a few districts in Kashmir.

However, under the leadership of Narendra Modi, the BJP is ensuring the overall development of Jammu & Kashmir. You can now see huge tunnels; all weather roads being constructed to facilitate the movement of residents of Kashmir. You can also see hospitals, oxygen plants, IITs, IIMs being developed. All these are not confined to one region. The BJP will form government on its own with full majority, with the blessings of the people of Jammu & Kashmir, who have full faith in the leadership of PM Modi.

Q: Is the BJP looking at a pre poll alliance? Or a possible post-election alliance as happened in the 2014 Assembly elections when the BJP and PDP came together?

A: BJP is a national party and a nationalist party. Although we have a leader, who is undoubtedly the most popular leader not only in the country, but even in the world, still we are keeping our alliances together in the Centre.

In the state also, if someone comes forward to work for the overall development of the state, we may consider joining hands with them. However, those who advocate talks with Pakistan, those who advocate insurgency and those who support selected killings, can never be our alliance partner in any election. This is our considered stand.

But if you ask me, whether we are looking for a pre-poll alliance, I would say that we are very confident that the development work will help us in getting a good result. Hence, to answer your question, we already have a very strong alliance with development and with the people of the state so looking for some political alliances is not our focus or need.

Q: Don’t you believe that the BJP needs to address the issue of lack of a local prominent face?

A: Look, Jammu & Kashmir is a sensitive state where many countries are watching with keen interest. From the Prajaparishad days, we have worked hard and gained our base in the state. People used to say that we are untouchable in Srinagar.

But the victory in the DDC elections has given us the confidence that the development work that is reaching to the last person, which will bring the youth and the people of Kashmir with us. In PM Modi, we have a popular leader whom people trust to carry out development and take care of integrity and national security.

So, saying we don’t have a face, will not be correct. We have a face in the development, we have a face in the proper implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission where people are getting piped water in their houses. Our face is the face of faith, trust, the face of development, Narendra Modi.

Q: Lastly, BJP has been accused by political adversaries of doing communal politics. Will not this perception hurt the BJP in a state where there is a significant number of Muslim voters?

A: No, never. We have done no such thing. Show me a statement by the Hon’ble Prime Minister, by the Hon’ble Home Minister, by our senior leaders, by the administration working under the Central government and the LG administration where they have spoken about Hindu and Muslim in a communal manner.

We talk about the development of the entire Jammu and Kashmir although we are not getting votes from many parts of Kashmir province. Jal Jeevan Mission, Road Infrastructure, Ujjwala Yojna, Kisan Samman Nidhi, the impact of all these welfare schemes of the Central government is reaching the people without any intervention of the middleman. Shaken by these developmental initiatives, the Abdullahs and the Muftis are propagating this Hindu-Muslim narrative.

After the abrogation of Article 370, some restrictions were put in place in the state. If the internet was stopped, it was stopped throughout the state, not just in particular areas. When the people started raising voices that they were being inconvenienced in wake of Covid and the matter was brought to the notice of the Central government, the government immediately intervened. It was done for both the provinces as it was stopped in both provinces. So, saying that BJP talks about Hindu and Muslim is wrong. It is for the Muftis and Abdullahs to reply about developmental initiatives and whether during their rule they were equally concerned about the developmental initiatives in Jammu province as well.