Srinagar: The new film policy of Jammu and Kashmir has generated fresh hope among filmmakers from Bollywood. Also, local artistes are upbeat and hope that the policy would generate employment opportunities for them and rejuvenate old connections with Bollywood when filmmakers would make a beeline to the beautiful locales of the valley.

The policy was launched by LG Manoj Sinha in the presence of Bollywood star Amir Khan and filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani a week before after thorough consultations with all the stakeholders and people associated with the industry, with special focus on involving the locals associated with it. Amir Khan was shooting in Ladakh and Kashmir for his upcoming film Lal Singh Chadda. The comprehensive document has also been uploaded on the portal with address http://jkfilm.jk.gov.in, making it more accessible at national and international level.

The effectiveness of the policy can be gauged from the fact that the permission was granted to one production house First Line Productions within one day, thereby enabling them to carry on their shooting in a hassle-free manner.

“It is astonishing that the speed with which we were granted permission for shoot within one day was unheard of before, as we used to chase different departments for weeks together, which was a cumbersome process and acted as a deterrent for so many production houses who were willing to shoot their movies,” said Saima Khan of First Line Productions.

“The new Film Policy 2021 is a game-changer in this regard and we are expecting more filmmakers to explore their picturesque landscapes of the Union Territory,” she maintained. “We are hopeful that the policy would infuse a new direction and effectively act as necessary catalyst for the filmmakers to shoot their movies here which would contribute in providing the local talent of the UT new avenues, besides also contribute in the economy”, maintain some of the veterans associated with art, culture and filmmaking.

A ray of hope has been rekindled among the young filmmakers who are hopeful of availing subsidies and other related facilities which are being offered for catalyzing the film scenario in the Union Territory. Pertinently, Jammu and Kashmir used to be hub of these types of activities from the 1960s to 1989.

The policy provides comprehensive guidance to the aspiring film makers to shoot in Jammu and Kashmir with special focus on providing single window clearance, thereby saving their time and energy to make their movies. Besides, it has also been taken care of making appropriate security and safety arrangements for the filmmakers which would be free of cost, enabling them to have a hassle free shoot in the locations of their choice.

The concept of providing subsidy has also been introduced for films, TV shows, web series / original show of OTT which according to the people associated with the industry can be a game-changer, especially for the young and upcoming filmmakers.

Apart from being a rage among filmmakers before 1989 when terrorists called the shots in Kashmir, of late filmmakers have started returning to Kashmir meadows. Some of films shot in Kashmir in the last few years include Raazi, Fitoor, Mission Kashmir, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Pukar, Phantom, Highway, Haider and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Though the administration in J&K has always been supportive of filmmakers from Bollywood, the new policy is likely to provide work opportunities to local talent which relied completely on Doordarshan and radio. But both these organisations have almost dried up and provide almost no work to the artistes. Also, a lot of payment due to the local producers and artistes has not been paid for many years now, pushing many of them towards starvation. A number of artistes have left the creative world and taken to petty jobs to support their families.