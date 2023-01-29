SRINAGAR: The Government of Jammu and Kashmir is in the process of giving a huge push to commercial floriculture activities in J&K, with the approval of a Rs 39 crore project for this purpose. Lavender and Marigold cultivation will get a boost as with the help of this new project, the government is in the process of production of about 30 crore ornamental nursery plants, which would be distributed among the farmers.

Under the purple revolution, the government is already working for the development of Lavender plants in Kashmir valley and in Chenab valley of Jammu region. Under the new initiative of CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine Jammu, Department of Agriculture Production, Ministry of Science and Technology, Hybrid Marigold seed was recently distributed among hundreds of farmers belonging to Jammu, Kathua and Samba districts. Dr Shahid Rasool, Nodal Scientist of the Mission in J&K, told media that they are trying to involve more farmers under this mission in Jammu region so that the fresh flowers are produced and the farmers have post-harvest processing available for better economic growth. J&K administration has been trying to link the farmers of Jammu region with huge markets available for the commercial floriculture activities. Recently J&K government approved the Rs 39 crore mega project to boost commercial floriculture. Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture Production Department Atal Dulloo told media, “The project is expected to provide direct employment to 2000 besides creation of 330 new enterprises.”