Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha is reportedly not happy with his administration and police. He is also ready to face media criticism and has asked police not to harass journalists if they report any genuine story about administrative neglect. In the SAC meeting on Friday, he took a slew of decisions to reassure people that the Central government was ready to help them and end bureaucratic delay and laxity in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

In the past few weeks, L-G Manoj Sinha has visited many districts of Jammu and Kashmir and met dozens of public delegations, getting a ground feedback about the claims of the administration that they were working “very hard” on the ground for people.

Manoj Sinha expressed his displeasure reportedly over many development issues and told his officers that he will not allow things to be “as they are”. In the various meetings, he made his displeasure known to many senior officers, including police. On Friday afternoon, L-G Sinha held a press conference and announced the J&K Integrated Grievance Redressal System for the timely redressal of people’s issues, stating that there will be round-the-clock monitoring of the complaints and grievances lodged by people.

“After meeting various delegations and journalists recently, we came to know that officers from the administration and other departments related to governance, aren’t available for the people. So, we have rolled out J&K IGRMS,” official spokesman said. At the initial stage, this system of redressal of grievances would be available to the people of Srinagar-Jammu and Reasi districts of J&K UT and in due course, it would be available in all the districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

The L-G has said that he has decided to take action if there is any delay by the officers, while he will be monitoring the system himself. He said that there will be a minute-by-minute status update of the grievances on the portal. “And if any laxity is found, we can talk to the elders of the district concerned and the officers concerned.”

It is in place to mention that during his interaction with media people in Jammu and Srinagar and after meeting dozens of public delegations, the L-G has reportedly said that the bureaucracy and police were responsible for many ills in the society in Jammu and Kashmir.

In the press conference, he said that in the SAC, he has also taken another decision by virtue of which all the district Superintendents of Police and Deputy Commissioners will remain present for people in their offices for two hours, five days a week from Monday. He said that similar directions will be given to Divisional Commissioners and IGPs of Jammu and Kashmir regions to remain available for the common people on the same pattern.

Assuring the common people in Jammu and Kashmir that they will get all the benefits from the Centre, he also announced the launch of the Ayushman Bharat health insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh for every single resident of J&K. He said that the cover will be for the people suffering from fatal diseases and others as well. “The portal of J&K Grievances will be linked with the GoI’s grievance portal,” he said.