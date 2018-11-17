Delhi rule will come into force in the state if no party stakes claim to form government by the time Governor’s Rule ends.

Governor Satya Pal Malik is keeping the suspense alive as he said that he won’t dissolve the Assembly and keep it under suspended animation. The Governor’s Rule will come to an end on December 19 and as per constitutional provisions, President’s Rule will automatically come into force in the state if no party stakes claim to form government by that time.

Malik said that if he keeps the House alive, it enables the people on ground to go to their lawmakers and get their problems resolved. Malik also released funds for the MLAs for their respective Assembly segments so that they keep their liaison with public alive.

Keeping the suspense alive, senior BJP leader Ashok Kol said in Jammu recently that his party is in the process of cobbling a new alliance and will stake claim to form the government when they will get the required numbers. However, BJP general secretary in charge of the state Ram Madhav cleared the air and said that Governor’s Rule will continue till December 19.

The party is already in touch with many sitting lawmakers and political groups either to look for the numbers or at least to make a new alliance to contest the Assembly elections if the House is dissolved.

Governor’s Rule came into force in the state on June 20 this year after BJP withdrew support to PDP. According to J&K constitution, Governor’s rule lasts for six months and the state automatically comes under President’s Rule after that. Under President’s Rule, the legislative powers of the Governor get transferred to Parliament, according to the constitutional provisions.

Madhav is working closely with the state BJP unit for forging a new coalition and also looking at the possibility of garnering numbers to stake claim to form government, a party leader privy to the negotiations said. Reports said that a final decision would be taken soon.

Many BJP candidates have won unopposed in the recently concluded local body polls because of the absence of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and National Conference (NC). Former chief minister and NC leader Omar Abdullah has said that they will not give BJP a walkover in the fresh Assembly elections if they are held.

NC has said that they are ready to participate in the state elections when announced while PDP is yet to clear its stand on it. Both the regional parties have asked the Centre to guarantee special status of the state and to resume talks with Pakistan and separatists to resolve the issue. Both the parties had boycotted the recently concluded local body elections on these issues.