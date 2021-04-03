BJP workers and their local leaders in Kashmir valley have been demanding security cover after killings.

Srinagar: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has reportedly instructed J&K police to review the security of all politicians in Jammu and Kashmir, especially belonging to BJP, after the recent attacks in Kashmir valley.

Most BJP workers and their local leaders in Kashmir valley have been demanding security cover after the killings and they have recently requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to intervene as they were not getting the required response from the J&K administration.

After Thursday’s attack on the house of a BJP leader at Nowgam in Srinagar in which one cop was killed, J&K police has decided to review the security of all BJP workers, especially those who are working on the ground in vulnerable areas like South Kashmir.

J&K police has decided to go for a massive revamp in the security cover of all mainstream politicians, especially from the BJP in Kashmir valley, as the threat perception has changed in the past few weeks.

In a recent security review meeting based on intelligence inputs, police has decided to make some necessary changes in the security cover to the politicians and it is most likely that former chief ministers including Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and Farooq Abdullah may not be allowed to visit “hotspots” in Kashmir, especially in South Kashmir.

On Thursday, terrorists attacked a local BJP leader at his residence in Nowgam area of Srinagar in which one of his security guards was killed.

There have been a series of attacks on local politicians in the recent past, including an attack on the Block Development Council (BDC) members at Sopore in which two of the members were killed and one cop was also killed. Reports said that a fresh advisory has been issued to the policemen and the CRPF guarding the local politicians in Jammu and Kashmir and they have been told not to lower their guard at any cost while on duty.

IGP Kashmir Range Vijay Kumar told the media that they have recently reviewed the security cover of all politicians, especially those facing fresh threats, and their security was the primary responsibility of police.

The IGP told the media, “People in uniform are deployed for the protection of VIPs and other politicians will get fresh training sessions, new SoPs and advisories. I assure that in future all bids by terrorists would be foiled.”

The police chief has already said that politicians belonging to BJP in Kashmir valley, especially working at the grassroots level, need immediate attention and protection from police.