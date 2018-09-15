The state Chief Secretaries of Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir recently inked the much-delayed Shahpur Kandi dam project agreement, which was finally ratified by the new J&K Governor, Satya Pal Malik. This project will benefit thousands of farmers in Kathua and Samba districts of Jammu region. The Punjab government will also provide employment to those families who were displaced by this project.

According to the official agreement between the two states, on completion of the project, J&K will be provided a full quantity of 1,150 cusecs of water from the Ravi river. J&K will also get 20% electricity from Shahpur Kandi and Thein dam projects of about 41-MW capacity, according to the agreement. The J&K government will also get Rs 115 crore as land compensation from the Punjab government. Employment will also be provided to the remaining 861 displaced families of Kathua and Samba districts, while the land was acquired for the project.

According to reports, this will be a game-changer for thousands of farmers in Kathua and Samba districts as they will be able to get water throughout the year and there would be a green revolution in the area.

According to state government officials, when the project is completed, it will provide water to thousands of hectares of agricultural land in the Jammu region which was always drought prone. State executive engineer of the project Kuldeep Gupta said in Jammu that work would be started in the next few weeks and they will try to complete the project before the deadline.