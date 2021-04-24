Contrary to official claims, J&K is witnessing a shortage of Oximeters and Fabiflu medicine.

Jammu: The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has started feeling the heat of the second wave of Covid-19 with J&K recording over 2200 hundred cases in a single day, highest ever since outbreak of the virus. The tally has triggered panic, not only among the general population, but also among the politicians of the Union Territory.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has so far claimed “All is well” with some 600 Covid dedicated ventilators around J&K with only 48 occupied currently.

6000 category-I Covid beds are available with the hospitals, including 10,000 bulk oxygen cylinders and 3500 medium sized cylinders. The government is in the process of installing 36 oxygen generation plants with 23 to be made functional at the end of the week that will help in adding 2000 more oxygen beds to our kitty, the data was shared by Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo.

But contrary to the claims, Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a shortage of Oximeters and Fabiflu medicine which is a general requirement for those undergoing treatment of Covid-19 at home.

The government has asked two companies to speed up supplies of Fabiflu as they only have 1400 tablets in stock. Vendors are saying they have no idea when high quality Oximeters will arrive as distributors are not very sure about that too.

Official tally of Covid-19 in Jammu and Kashmir reads, “On Friday informed that 1937 new positive cases of novel Coronavirus (Covid-19), 846 from Jammu division and 1091from Kashmir division taking total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 156344. As many as 16,993 are active positive, 137240 have recovered and 2111 have died; 796 in Jammu division and 1315 in Kashmir division”

Chief Secretary, B.V.R. Subrahmanyam on 23 April held a high level meeting and it was decided that the next phase of the vaccination for the 18-45 age group will cover approximately 65 lakh people.

Official data that emerged out of the meeting reads that 75% of health workers, 78% of front line workers, and 38% of citizens above 45 years of age totalling 15,25,604 people have been vaccinated in Jammu and Kashmir with no reported case of any adversity.

The districts of Baramulla, Budgam, Ganderbal, Shopian, in Kashmir Division and Jammu, Kathua, Ramban, Samba, Udhampur in Jammu Division are among those districts having over 40% of vaccination coverage among citizens above 45 years of age.

The Jammu and Kashmir government still has the time to move from pressers and to check things on the ground; otherwise, this delay can cost Jammu and Kashmir its fight against the deadly pandemic.