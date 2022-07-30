The opposition BJP in Jharkhand has been preparing on multiple fronts and increasing its political base in the tribal areas.

New Delhi: The alliance between the Jharkhand Mukhti Morcha (JMM) and Congress is unceasingly facing headwinds of discord. The coordination committee that was formed to smoothen governance and reduce friction between the two partners has hardly had any meeting, except for once when the committee was formed. The apparent unwillingness to work together has given enough fodder to speculators that things are not improving in the alliance.

In addition to that, there has been a new episode—the Enforcement Directorate has summoned Abhishek Prasad, press advisor of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on 1 August, for questioning in a money laundering case in an alleged illegal mining scam in Jharkhand. That has sent both the alliance partners in a flutter, a source indicated. A leader privy to the developments in the ruling alliance said, “The leaders of the ruling parties (JMM and Congress) are in a confusion as to what will happen next.” Indicating that more political activities will follow, a BJP leader said many ruling party leaders are in the eye of Enforcement Directorate. Chief Minister Hemant Soren has already been facing the heat of Central investigation agencies over an illicit coal mine allocation.

Deepak Prakash, Jharkhand state unit president, said, “All the leaders of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha are directly in contact with us. All the MLAs are in contact with us. Above all, their MPs are also in touch with us. There is a sort of scare created by the recent events. They are afraid of their corruption cases. You can say that.”

“Jharkhand Mukti Morcha’s existence can come to an end at any point in time now. Hemant Soren will be the last Chief Minister of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and after that, there will be nobody who will claim the top post from their party. There will be no CM from that party now onwards. Everybody is in contact with us, except for Hemant Soren.”

Responding to a question, if the fall of the Jharkhand government will go the Maharashtra way, Prakash said, “What will happen tomorrow, only tomorrow is going to tell us. We can’t do any prediction as we are not political pundits. It will be wrong to make a political assessment right now. We are fighting in opposition currently. Nobody has seen what happens tomorrow, so will not make any political prediction. We are fighting against the rule. The party has become aggressive for the people of Jharkhand as they want corruption-free governance.”

Meanwhile, the opposition BJP has been preparing on multiple fronts and increasing its political base in tribal areas. The results in the recently held Panchayat elections in the state, according to the political observers, has favoured the BJP in rural areas and boosted the motivation of its cadre.

Prakash added, “In the recently held Panchayat elections, in rural areas, which is the biggest base of JMM, we have performed better and have succeeded there. Among Santhal community which is JMM’s bastion, we have been able to convert tribal support into votes there as well.”