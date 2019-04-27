New Delhi: The residents of west Delhi constituency want unemployment, sealing-drive and quality education to be the focus area of their elected candidates. West Delhi segment includes areas of Rajouri Garden, Tilak Nagar, Uttam Nagar, Madipur, Najafgarh and Dwarka.

Speaking to this newspaper, Raju who sells soda outside Rajouri Garden District Magistrate’s office said that he wants employment for himself. “It doesn’t matter who we support, all I want is a respectable job,” he said.

As Delhi braces for 12 May, the residents of west Delhi, which has a sizeable population of about 2,531,583, stand divided on the party they are supporting. With no clear winner emerging this segment witnesses an equal competition among the three major political parties; Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

However issues like unemployment, sealing-drive and its subsequent loss to traders, access to quality education and clean environment are people’s priority rather than politics.

“There are no jobs available at all. Our children have the same education as a rich kid, however, they can’t get jobs because they belong to a poor household,” said Seema, who hails from Durga Pada, a purvanchal dominated area.

“I have personally seen more capable people lose jobs to a financially strong person. What are we to do in such situations?” asked another woman.

Residents in the area had a lot of complaints, especially with the AAP government who they said failed to provide them with benefits that were promised. “We have been living on rent from the past 20-25 years in Delhi, however, our owner gets free water and half electricity bills promised by Kejriwal, while we have to pay everything to the owner,” said Seema.

Discussing the issue of unemployment, BJP candidate Parvesh Verma spoke to The Sunday Guardian and said, “For many people employment just means government jobs. We have created so many job opportunities in private sector through Skill India and other programmes. We are giving them a lot of opportunities, so thinking that only government job is respectable isn’t right.”

He also said that his party is focusing on making people “self-employed”.

West Delhi constituency is a predominantly a traders’ community and is largely influenced by shop owners, property dealers and businessmen in the above mentioned areas. However, there is a deep tension running among the people due the issue of sealing in Delhi.

“Eight years ago when this problem arose, then Manmohan Singh’s Government stopped the sealing overnight. And since eight years, we have been giving convergence charges and still our shops are being sealed,” said Amarjeet Singh Chadha Traders President at Shivaji Market in Tilak Nagar.

Chadha added that all kind of work, from mix land to commercial, was done in the area. However, even commercial shops were sealed. “The business community was happy during Congress’ time. Today, even a labourer has no work. If you go towards Mayapuri, you will see that all the shops are shut,” he added.

One can see the closed shops at Mayapuri, which were once filled with customers. The market is known for its stones, marbles and iron. A few labourers sitting outside an iron shop claim that there are no jobs due to sealing. “We have no work. We have no food, it is better that we die. Sealing is a senseless decision and all we want is a job,” said one man who didn’t want to be named.

All the three parties have talked about terminating sealing drive in Delhi. Speaking to the correspondent Congress candidate Mahabal Mishra said, “If I win, one of the main issues I am going to focus on is sealing. I will not let sealing take place. Because of it trading in Delhi has diminished, the labourer is on the verge of starvation, a house owner hasn’t received his rent, due to which he can’t pay the loans to the bank. So, everyone is in distress.”

Verma on the other hand said that BJP will take sealing very seriously and that it should be stopped. “I will request my government to ask the Supreme Court to finish this multi-committee system. We will also tell people about the amendments and the changes so that they are aware about the issue,” he said.

AAP on Thursday released its manifesto that addressed the issue of sealing. The manifesto said it would completely stop the action and redraft building by-laws.

AAP has given ticket to new candidate Balbir Singh Jakhar, who will be contesting from West Delhi. Jakhar is a lawyer by profession. However, people in the area, are unaware about the candidate who has failed to make his mark.

Even though people claim to be upset over the government’s negligence towards traders, residents of Tihar village say that Kejriwal has done good work on the state level. “The school infrastructure has definitely improved. There is no denying that he has done good work.” said Shahabuddin a shop owner.

On the contrary, many people said that even though Kejriwal has accomplished good work in Delhi, they don’t see him as the right candidate at Central level. “Kejriwal has done good work, no doubt. But his government is not capable enough to handle Centre, at the moment,” he added.

Arun who runs a shop on rent at Tihar village, while talking to the correspondent, said that he expects Narendra Modi government to come back in power. “It is important to give him at least ten years. He has done so much work, he is a strong leader and after Balakot he has just proved that,” he said.

Another resident, echoing the same sentiments said that no one can handle terrorism like Narendra Modi, which is why it is important people vouch for him. “Nationalism is on the rise and Kejriwal is not capable to become the Prime Minister right now. He has done good work in Delhi, but Modi has given everything for the country, we would definitely like to see him become the Prime Minister,” he said.

Yadav dominated village in Delhi’s Madipur witnessed a divided support between BJP and AAP, yet the residents say that Pravesh Verma has failed to visit the village even once.

“AAP has done good work here. We get free water and the electricity bill is half. The school infrastructure has definitely improved,” said Pappu Yadav, who sat outside his shop.

The area is famous for shoe making and sealing has affected their work. Mohammad Imran a shop owner in Madipur while standing outside a closed Congress office said that the drive killed many people’s business in the area. He however, said that they support BJP as they see his potential. “We support BJP, but it’s not Paresh Verma we are voting for. We want Modi to become the prime minister,” he added.

People of West Delhi say more work needs to be done in the national capital. As the votes stay divided, the competition seems equally tight in the constituency.