Last week, Joe Biden made a promise regarding Americans stranded in Afghanistan: “We are going to stay until we get all American citizens out!” That was a lie; Biden deserted thousands, turned his back on the world, and sold out America. Biden gifted a terrorist death cult with $83 billion in high-tech military equipment, some of which is now in Iran. Joe Biden’s four-decade career illustrates a disturbing pattern: Biden has financial conflicts of interest and repeatedly lies to the public with impunity. Shockingly, none of the journalists held Biden to account or questioned his past policy failures or plans for America during the 2020 presidential campaign. Biden’s boss for eight years, Barack Obama, had warned the world about Joe Biden: “Don’t underestimate Joe’s ability to f*** things up.”

Despite what Biden says, it is untrue that his order to withdraw from Afghanistan, with no exit strategy, was sanctioned by a “consensus” of the military. What is more likely? Biden’s scheme was cooked up by a woke, 30-something Ivy league gender studies major, who disregarded Pentagon guidance and demanded that Biden do the exact opposite. Biden obeyed and ignored the military expert’s advice, and the Afghanistan disaster began. Biden claims to have extracted over 120,000 people. This extraction lays bare Biden’s open border policy. Biden and Harris are allowing millions of undocumented illegal aliens to flood into the United States and relocating in swing states, ensuring that the Democratic Party will never lose another election. Biden’s policies are all about political power and control.

Given that the Taliban is a terrorist organization, would any military “leader” advise the commander in chief to surrender Bagram airfield, a US controlled, highly secure Afghan military base, in favour of occupying an exposed urban target, Kabul airport? Additionally, no sane military leader would allow enemies of the United States to set up and operate a secure perimeter and checkpoints on their behalf, would they? Perhaps ideologues residing in New York and LA accept Joe Biden’s “big lies”, but most rational, logical, and clear-thinking Americans and real military leaders dismiss team Biden’s propaganda.

During Joe Biden’s defence of his incompetent Afghanistan withdrawal, Biden shouted whopper after whopper into the TV cameras. Biden ranted, “The buck stops here. This was my decision. It was a consensus of my military leaders.” Rather than take responsibility, oily old Biden pivoted, blaming Trump as the servile media allowed Biden a golden pass. While Biden was peddling his diversionary grift, Reuters News released exclusive transcripts of a 14-minute conversation between Joe Biden and the President of Afghanistan, Ashraf Ghani that happened in late July. During the discussion, Biden told Ghani: “I need not tell you the perception around the world and in parts of Afghanistan, I believe, is that things are not going well in terms of the fight against the Taliban,” Biden said. “And there is a need, whether it is true or not, there is a need to project a different picture.” Biden cares more about optics, photo ops, and narrative control than the people’s lives he swore an oath to protect. Joe Biden projects American weakness to the world.

On 30 August 2021, 90 retired US generals and admirals signed an open letter denouncing Biden’s Afghanistan disaster and demanding accountability. The retired flag officers condemned the actions of Lloyd Austin and General Milley. The letter is “calling for the resignation and retirement of Secretary of Defense (SECDEF) Austin and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (CJCS) General Milley based on negligence in performing their duties primarily involving events surrounding the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan. The hasty retreat has left initial estimates at 15,000 Americans stranded in dangerous areas controlled by a brutal enemy with 25,000 Afghan citizens who supported American forces.” The letter details “what should have happened,” and points out, “Our military exists to fight and win our nation’s wars, and that must be the sole focus of our top military leaders … A fundamental principle in the military is holding those in charge responsible and accountable for their actions or inactions.” Their letter calls for “accountability at all levels” for not preventing this “tragic and avoidable debacle”. Semper Fi! The flag officers’ letter debunks Biden’s lies that the Afghanistan disaster was “unavoidable” and the Afghan withdrawal could not have been handled better. The propaganda was coming out of Biden’s administration: Biden deserves “praise” for handling the deadly Afghanistan crisis is delusional.

The international ramifications of Biden’s unilateral actions are disastrous and far-reaching. While Joe Biden, his administration flacks, and the US media all claim to have the “full support of the international community”, the reality: it’s more lies. For example: recently ministers in the UK Parliament called out Biden’s actions as “shameful”, “catastrophic”, and “dishonourable”. Ex UK PM Tony Blair branded Joe Biden an “imbecile” over Afghanistan. The Parliament members proceeded with a vote that held US President Biden in contempt for his sudden withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan. Tom Tugendhat, the UK’s chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, wrote an opinion piece in The Times slamming Biden. Tugendhat tweeted on the UK/US “special relationship”.

German leader Angela Merkel called Biden’s hasty withdrawal “a mistake”. In a phone call between the French President Emmanuel Macron and Joe Biden, the French report on the call read, “The head of state emphasized our collective moral responsibility toward the Afghan men and women who need our protection and who share our values. We cannot abandon them.” Unfortunately, the US transcription was not the same as the French transcripts. The White House altered its phone records. Members of the European Union voiced similar condemnation of US President Biden’s Afghan withdrawal.

So, who benefits from Biden, his team of diversity hires, and democratic socialists behind the curtain dictating insane policies? The Democratic Party. China. Marionettist plutocrats. All of whom seek power, total political control, and the China-style authoritarian rule oligarchs of Silicon Valley.

China’s world domination plan has been gaining momentum at breakneck speed. Rational free thinkers have identified the West’s Build Back Better mantra as a faux utopia, a hazy dream world filled with “woke” unicorns and “equity” rainbows. Unfortunately, the Biden administration keeps providing these indoctrinated folks with the bread and circuses, aka the censorship, lies, diversions, and psychological operations necessary to keep this fantasy of democratic socialism alive. While hidden in the background, we are witnessing a socialist purge. Millions of undocumented aliens will be inserted in US voter rolls, ensuring Democratic Party rulers retain power forever. In addition, economic plunder and the most significant widening of the wealth inequality gap in history continues. The current Democratic Party’s power grabs foreshadow the US becoming a fascist dictatorship. People need to stand together, demand accountability, and resist this madness.

Mitchell Feierstein is CEO, Glacier Environmental Fund.