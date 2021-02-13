R.P. Gupta’s book is an intimate account of how Gupta attained success through sheer hard work and determination.

New Delhi: Former Union Minister Jual Oram on Tuesday launched “Turn Around India: 2020- Surmounting Past Legacy”, a book authored by R.P. Gupta. ‹Turn Around India: 2020’ is an intimate narrative of Gupta’s experiences and how he attained success through sheer hard work and determination. Published by Himalaya Publishing House, the book highlights the required modes and strategies to transform India into a vibrant economy and among the most developed nations of the world.

Congratulating Gupta on the book launch, Nitin Jairam Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises Government of India, said, “I congratulate Mr Gupta on the launch of this wonderful book, which quintessentially sums up his more than four-decade-long experience as an entrepreneur. Replete with personal insights, it’s a fascinating narrative on the changing dynamics of the Indian economy.”

The book deals with socio-political aspects that ultimately affect policy and regulations. It recommends surmounting the past legacy of colonial laws and the socialistic model of the economy for turning around the Indian economy. It also focuses on achieving a high growth trajectory with global competitiveness so that India can boost export and reduce the trade deficit.

Talking about his book, during the launch, author R.P. Gupta told The Sunday Guardian: “Since 2011, the economy was slowing down. I thought that I should share my views and ideas on how to revive the economy. This was the reason for the first book. Now the pandemic is here. I thought that I need to continue. We can’t do anything except expressing our positive views. I believe only criticism shouldn’t be there. Giving viable options is also important. That is what I have attempted in both books. This book is more related to the ongoing pandemic and its crisis. India has so much potential.”

In his book, Gupta has touched upon practically every facet of the Indian economy. In 2013, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched Gupta’s previous book “Turn Around India”. “Modiji, who was then the Gujarat Chief Minister, had read and appreciated the book, and I am glad that a few of my suggestions in the book were adopted too,” Gupta told The Sunday Guardian.