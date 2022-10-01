K.P.R. Nair, Founder and Managing Director, Konark Publishers Pvt. Ltd has been chosen by the Federation of Publishers’ & Booksellers’ Associations in India (FPBAI) for its Golden Award for his outstanding contribution

to the book industry for more than 50 years. The award was conferred on him on 24 September 2022 during the 68th Annual General Meeting of the FPBAI at the India Habitat Centre, New Delhi.

At the event, K.P.R. Nair said: “It is a great honour to have been chosen for the Golden Award by FPBAI. I look back at the 50 years I spent in the book publishing industry with nothing but humility. While I celebrate this important milestone, I feel the time has come for us to seriously think about the future of the Indian book publishing industry. A report published by the EY-Parthenon last year stated that, despite digitization and change in reading habits brought about by disruptive technological changes, the Indian publishing industry is estimated to grow to approximately INR 800 billion in 2024 from INR 500 billion in 2019. That is no mean feat. India is the third-largest publisher of English language books and there are more than 9000 publishers in the country, which include both Indian and foreign. The same report stated that as of 2019, the publishing industry, directly and indirectly, employed 1.2 million people. It also generates a number of opportunities for indirect employment. The onus on the publishing industry to be the driver of growth is enormous and this is an industry that has risen above many challenges to stand the test of time.”

“However, the Indian publishing industry is today being hit by unfathomable challenges. The rising paper and printing costs are threatening the very existence of this industry. Though it is a global problem, the repercussions will be severe in our country as we publish in 22 languages. In such a fragmented industry, it is a struggle for survival for all. Compounding these factors is the sudden onslaught of digital publishing. I am of the strong view that there is enough space for digital publishers and traditional publishers to coexist. But what is making the situation difficult is the trend of self-publishing. While it is a great way for new writers to showcase their talent, the lack of guidelines is affecting the quality of books being published in India.”