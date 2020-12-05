New Delhi: Sri Sri Ravishankar’s Tattva has launched a classical Siddha medicine, Kabasura Kudineer, which it claims helps in the prevention and treatment of coronavirus. Under the guidance of Germany-based Frankfurt Innovation Center for Biotechnology, the company tested the drug combination for anti-inflammatory and immune-boosting Ayurvedic agents and their effectiveness against the novel coronavirus. A research study by Frankfurt Innovation Center for Biotechnology (FIZ) shows the efficacy of Kabasura Kudineer tablet, along with other Ayurveda medicines, for screening inhibitors of the SARS-CoV-2 Spike: ACE2 interaction. The study found that Kabasuraa Kudineer tablets were the strongest inhibitor (84%) of Spike glycoprotein in coronavirus strains, in restricting entry of the virus into cells in invitro studies.

During a virtual press conference, the company emphasised the use of their medicine for the prevention and treatment of Covid-19. Meanwhile, Sri Sri Ravishankar also announced that 10,000 doses of Kabasuraa Kudineer tablets would be donated to Delhi’s AYUSH Department for free distribution in light of the worsening coronavirus situation in the union territory.

Dr Raj Manchanda, AYUSH Department, Delhi, said, “I am happy to receive the Kabasuraa Kudineer tablets for 10,000 people from Sri Sri Tattva for free distribution; we will be documenting the outcomes and share in due course.”

According to data cited by Sri Sri Tattva, results showed significant improvement of clinical and laboratory parameters like immunity markers, viz. IFN-β and IFN-λ and antioxidant markers viz. Superoxide dismutase (SOD), Catalase (CAT), Malondialdehyde (MDA), Glutathione (GSH) after 14 days of treatment with Sri Sri Tattva immunity products along with standard of care.

Dr Ravi Reddy, Chief Science Officer, Sri Sri Tattva, told The Sunday Guardian: “Kabasuraa Kudineer is an immunity boosting medicine and an ancient Siddha formulation. It has shown an inhibitory role in SARS-CoV-2 Spike: ACE2 interaction, in-vitro studies by FIZ at Frankfurt. This indicates that the medicine has the properties to ward off infection. Further studies are being enabled along these lines. Other research has also shown it is safe to use as prophylactic and supportive care, both for non-infected and infected patients. Being a classical Siddha medicine, it can be used to boost immunity and strengthen the body’s defence mechanism at this time. It is a combination of several herbs like ginger, kalmegh, vasa, guduchi, harithaki etc., which are used in traditional Siddha and Ayurveda medicine in strengthening the respiratory system and to treat fever as well. Several studies have been published on anti-inflammatory, anti pyritic and anti-bacterial actions of the product.”

Earlier this year in June, Patanjali launched an Ayurvedic formulation and said it was a cure for the highly infectious disease. On how Kabasura Kudineer is different from Patanjali’s Coronil, Dr Ravi Reddy said: “Kabasuraa Kudineer is mentioned in Ministry of Ayush’s Siddha Protocol under the anti-viral preventive category for mild and moderate symptoms of cough, sore throat, difficulty in breathing and high fever.”

Dr Kanakavalli, DG CCRS, Chennai, said that they have distributed Kabasuraa Kudineer as prophylactic care in Tamil Nadu for improving immunity and found it to be effective. The company said it conducted a second clinical study at the popular Bengaluru-based Narayana Hrudayalaya hospital to evaluate the effect of AYUSH medicines in the management of Covid-19. The medicines studied included Kabasuraa Kudineer, which was administered as an add-on therapy for 15 patients with mild Covid symptoms. Although the company didn’t state whether or not the drug combo proved effective, it did say that the medicine didn’t have any negative impact.

“The study found that use of AYUSH interventions as an add-on therapy did not negatively impact the clinical outcomes in Covid-19. With not a single adverse event, the trial confirmed the safety and tolerability of AYUSH medicines, including Sri Sri Tattva Kabasuraa Kudineer tablets, Shakti Drops and Turmeric plus tablets for use among patients with mild symptoms,” the company stated.

A third study was conducted at the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) among 96 healthcare workers stationed at Covid-19 wards. The objective of this study was to evaluate the immune-modulating properties of herbal medicines, including Tulasi Arka, Shakti Drops and Turmeric plus tablets. However, the company said “data is still coming in, but the initial results have been encouraging”.

In September 2020, the Madras High Court encouraged the Centre to popularise Kabasuraa Kudineer, given its effectiveness in boosting one’s immunity.