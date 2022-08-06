New Delhi: A felicitation program was organised for Kartikeya Sharma, Founder ITV Network on Saturday, by Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman BW Business World at the India International Centre in New Delhi. The program was organised to celebrate the election of Kartikeya Sharma to the Upper House of Parliament—the Rajya Sabha.

The Sunday Guardian is a part of the ITV Network, along with national television channels, NewsX, India News and various other media entities.

The program saw attendance by various personalities from the world of politics, sports, media, etc., to congratulate Kartikeya Sharma.

BJP leader Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore was spotted at the gathering. Several well known faces from the media fraternity too were there, including Sudhir Choudhary, Kishore Ajwani, Milind Khandekar and Annuradha Parsad congratulated Kartikeya Sharma. Also present was athlete Deepa Malik, who is the first Indian woman to win a medal in the Paralympic Games.

Annurag Batra, while speaking to The Sunday Guardian said, “I wish best of luck to Kartikeya Sharma and congratulate him for his election in the Rajya Sabha”.

“It is good to see Kartikeya Sharma in Parliament. This tradition should continue to congratulate the new parliamentarians. People should think above the party and politics while congratulating the new members,” said politician Anurag Bhadouria.

Kartikeya Sharma is the son of the former union minister Venod Sharma. The media baron won as an independent candidate in a nail-biting contest for the Rajya Sabha from the state of Haryana.