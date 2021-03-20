‘Something will happen in the near future to provide political relief to people of J&K’.

Srinagar: Mainstream political parties and separatists are watching the situation “in disbelief” as New Delhi and Islamabad are showing signs of a possible “agreement” in future.

PAGD was formed by the mainstream political parties of Jammu and Kashmir to start a peaceful struggle for the restoration of Article 370, and now it seems that they are maintaining silence because of the recent developments between India and Pakistan.

“We will watch the situation. The recent developments have surely come as a surprise to us. We are now hopeful that something is going to happen in the near future to provide political relief to the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” a PAGD leader told this reporter.

He said that not only the PAGD, but the other political forces in Jammu and Kashmir were also keenly watching the situation as signs are visible that New Delhi and Islamabad have been in talks for months and the statements issued on both the sides are confirming the same.

Omar Abdullah, who was very hopeful that if elections were held in Jammu and Kashmir, his party, the National Conference, will form the government, recently told media that there is no possibility of elections in 2021 and hinted that they will have to wait for the outcome of the Indo-Pak efforts to provide some relief to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Mehbooba Mufti, who has been at the forefront for the restoration of Article 370, on Friday welcomed the recent statement of Pakistan Army Chief, asking both the countries to bury the past and move forward.

She said that it is a good opportunity for both to find a solution to the Kashmir problem so that people on both sides of the border also enjoy the fruits of peace and progress.

In a tweet, Mehbooba said, “A good opportunity for India & Pakistan to set aside hostilities & find a long-lasting solution vis-a-vis Kashmir.”

“Both countries have huge military budgets to outdo each other when the same resources can instead be used on common challenges like poverty, education & healthcare,” she further said in her tweet.