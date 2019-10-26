SRINAGAR: Since the abrogation of Article 370, regular classes have not been held in Kashmir valley, but the authorities have now decided to hold examinations for all students as per schedule without any cut in syllabus. Distressed students have been pleading that they have not been able to comprehend technical subjects just by reading the study materials provided by the institutions.

The administration has decided to hold examinations at school, higher secondary and college levels as per schedule and without any syllabus cut, forcing students to protest before media asking for some relaxation in syllabus as no classes could be held in the entire Valley from 4 August.

The Board of School Education has already issued notifications by virtue of which around 1,60,000 students will appear for different examinations, especially for Classes 10 and 12 from 29 October and 30 October respectively. Date sheets have been also issued and Section 144 will be imposed in and around examination centres to ensure smooth conduct of examinations.

A senior police official told this newspaper that many paramilitary troops have been relocated from educational institutions in Kashmir after the notification issued by the Board of School Education, as they have been designated as examination centres. Similarly, authorities have held a high-level security meeting to ensure that students who come to the examination centres are not only ferried in the SRTC vehicles, but also elaborate security measures are taken to ensure their safety.

Students said that they have no clue how to clear the examinations. Rifat Ara (name changed), a first year student in SSM College of Engineering at Parhaspora in North Kashmir, said: “They are providing us with study material, but that won’t be sufficient as there have been no proper class. I have no clue about my Civil Engineering papers, which I have to pass.” Ara said that despite having no public transport, she went to the college several times to get her study material. However, the college authorities did not help them.

Hundreds of students gathered at the Press Colony of Srinagar and demanded relaxation in syllabus. Most private schools in Srinagar distributed question papers to parents and asked their wards to fill questionnaires in front of their parents. Similarly, in many schools, examinations are being held for Class 9, while other schools have decided not to hold such examinations. It is a very challenging task for the government to hold examinations as it has to provide security to 11,539 schools and 648,177 students who are going to appear for the examinations.

The relocation of paramilitary forces from the educational institutions is also a huge task as additional forces have been deployed in Kashmir.