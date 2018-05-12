NEW DELHI: Kaspersky lab, a leading cyber security platform, earlier this week launched the Threat Management and Defence platform which will enable companies to speed up their cyber attack response process and improve the quality of cyber security incident investigation. According to Kaspersky’s cyber intelligentsia, targeted cyber attacks can penetrate an organisation’s critical systems and stay unnoticed for years, in turn causing irreparable damage. As per cyber experts, the Anti-Targeted attack product, which will be a part of the Threat Management and Defence platform will utilise a comprehensive set of technologies for the detection of previously unknown threats and targeted attacks. Recovering from data breaches caused by advanced threats can now cost enterprises up to $950,000 on an average and 48% of enterprises already fear that their system could have been hacked or has been hacked at some point in time.Shrenik Bhayani, General Manager, South Asia, Kaspersky Lab, said, “Our Threat Management and Defence product is a complete package portfolio from the enterprise and customer prospective. It includes cyber security services wrapped around what typically an enterprise would need. These days, people are looking at sophisticated deployments because the attacks are also getting sophisticated. The old dynamics of cyber security has changed with this and a large number of enterprise customers and market customers are serious about cyber security aspect.” – Dibyendu Mondal