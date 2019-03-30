Telangana Chief Minister says he practises Hinduism in letter and spirit in all walks of his life.

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister and TRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) has claimed himself to be a “bigger Hindu than many other Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi”. “They (BJP) leaders talk of Hindutwa only for the sake of vote bank politics, but I practise Hinduism in letter and spirit in all walks of my life,” said KCR in reply to an attack against him by the Prime Minister on Friday.

KCR was addressing an election rally at Miryalaguda in Nalgonda district after the PM’s rally at Mahabubnagar in Telangana earlier in the day. “They (BJP) leaders cannot unite over-80% of Hindus in the country, but I can unite them through my policies and ideology. Who else is a bigger Hindu than me? BJP leaders including Modi cannot match me on this,” the CM said.

This is the second time KCR was claiming to be a practicing Hindu and is better qualified to be a Hindu leader than many in the BJP. “I appeal to Hindu brothers and sisters, please don’t go by what BJP fellows talk and tell you on Hinduism,” he said. KCR also claimed that he performed many “Yagnam”s and visited many temples than any other BJP leader.

KCR wanted to take winds out of the sails of BJP which is trying to derive mileage out of the recent aerial strikes across the borders by claiming that as the Union minister in the UPA-I government at the Centre, he was privy to the information that India had conducted as many as 11 aerial strikes during that period, but the government of the day never claimed political credit for them.

“This government is claiming to have killed 300 terrorists in the strikes at Balakot, but Masood Azhar says that not even an ant has been killed because of the strikes,” KCR said. Going a step ahead, the CM said that he would become the kingmaker after the elections by cobbling together a confederation of regional parties at the Centre. “Give me 16 MPs in Telangana, I will add another 100 to it,” he said.

“My sources say the BJP will not cross 200 seats, while Congress cannot touch 100 seats, so the only way out is formation of a government with regional parties. I want to devote my entire energies to national politics after the elections. A true and genuine federal government would come to power this time, taking the country on the path of prosperity,” the CM said.