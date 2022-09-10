NEW DELHI: Almost a year ahead of Assembly elections in Telangana, state Chief Minister and Telangana Rashtriya Samiti (TRS) supremo, K. Chandrashekhar Rao told his legislators at a recent meeting to start preparing for Assembly polls which are to be held by the end of 2023. Besides, he will alongside hold discussions with other state party leaders to strengthen their overall standing against the BJP for the general election polls in 2024.

Sources privy to the developments said that KCR, in the recent meeting, has firmly told his legislators to stay in their respective constituencies and be among the public. A TRS leader said, “It was told by KCR to the sitting MLAs to be constantly in touch with public and not to let distance prop up in between. It was also said to them to avoid being in Hyderabad too much.”

“There is a very little time left for the preparations. You have to be good with the public and work to address people’s issues; whatever work we have done will make us win,” a TRS leader said quoting KCR.

Coming back to national politics, according to TRS leaders, KCR has claimed in a rally that the numbers will not support the BJP this time in the 2024 general elections. “We will give free power to farmers like we have been giving to them here in Telangana.” The public was asked whether KCR should step into national politics, to which the public chanted back “yes” as an answer. “KCR asserted that Nizambad is a lucky place,” a TRS leader who was present in the Nizambad rally said.

On Friday, TRS district presidents urged KCR to make entry into national politics and contest the general elections and promised that all of them would support him throughout the struggle. It is being observed by TRS leaders that there might be talks between state parties about helping each other in whatever way it is possible to fight the BJP juggernaut. It was also indicated by the TRS leaders that the top leadership of their party might discuss covert and overt support with all other dominating state parties to create a formidable front on the ground, which would eventually support the Congress to form the government.

A Congress leader said, “It is there for every political party to see that there can be no way of keeping the BJP away from governance in the coming general elections in 2024, if they do not work in tandem with the Congress.” However, TRS leaders were not available to talk on the matter despite repeated calls from this newspaper.