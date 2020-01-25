HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) has made it clear that he is opposed to the recently enacted Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) which discriminates against Muslims while granting citizenship. “Our TRS is a secular party and we will definitely oppose any move to differentiate between people on religious basis,” he said while addressing a media conference at the TRS head office on Saturday.

KCR also said that soon he would take initiative to conduct a conclave of all non-BJP chief ministers and parties leaders in Hyderabad. “Rajasthan CM recently proposed to me to meet in Delhi, but I said let’s meet in Hyderabad and I will take lead in opposing BJP government’s moves on CAA and NPR,” KCR said.

KCR said that concerns were expressed at the global level over the BJP government’s moves to convert India into a Hindutva state. “This is not acceptable to us and against to the spirit of the Preamble of our Constitution. We Indians will lose our respect abroad if we become a Hindu state and I will do my level best to protect our secular values,” KCR said.

KCR appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to rethink the CAA and implementation of the National Population Register (NPR). “There are contradictory signals emanating from BJP government on these issues, and I want to urge the PM to clear the confusion on this,” the CM said. He, however, did not specify if his government will oppose implementing NPR from April this year.