It is yet another big leap forward towards self-reliance by the KIIT Deemed be University. In the sequel to its usual strides at edging past many, KIIT DU has surpassed others to emerge as number one among all the self-financing institutions in the Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA), 2021 for the second time in a row. The Ranking was declared on 29th December 2021 by Dr. Subhas Sarkar, Minister of State for Education, Ministry of Education, Government of India, in the presence of Prof. Anil D. Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, AICTE, Dr. MP Poonia, Vice Chairman, and Rakesh Ranjan, Additional Secretary, Technical Education, Government of India. Chitkara University, Chandigarh, and Lovely Professional University, Punjab have bagged the 2nd and 3rd ranks respectively. ARIIA is an initiative of the Ministry of Education, Government of India, to systematically rank all major higher educational institutions and universities in India on indicators related to innovation and entrepreneurship development amongst students and faculties. It is no mere accomplishment that the KIIT has been ranked as the number one among self-financing institutions of the country for two consecutive years. KIIT Deemed to be University, recognized as an ‘Institution of Eminence’ by the Government of India, has achieved the top place in this prestigious rankings due to its innovations.