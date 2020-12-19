‘The feel in the air is of a workplace that is kind, sympathetic, humane, and perfectly in sync with Nature’.

New Delhi: I joined KIIT University on 15 November 2019 morning and within a few hours, I had already met and interacted with the entire faculty and staff, and addressed five batches of students from undergraduate to postgraduate level. I could not feel for a moment that the place was new or the people I was meeting were strangers. There was something in the air that made me feel I belong! The campus greenery, the sculpture park and the poolside amphitheatre had a magnetic pull. In the evening, I met a group of 30 corporate executives over dinner who had come to mentor our students in a unique mentoring programme called “Konfidant”. As a coincidence, we watched a live telecast of “KBC Karmaveer” featuring the Founder of KIIT, Prof Achyutananda Samanta in conversation with Shri Amitabh Bachchan. It was not just a coincidence. It was providence calling! I heard the first-hand account of the Founder’s inspirational life story.

The campus has a pristine look with the beautiful tree-lines, gardens, lush green manicured lawns, flowering plants. New ideas continuously germinate in the green KIIT campus, to challenge the old, give a future-focus to research, and to fire up classroom conversations. One can feel the whisper of a happening environment in the air of KIIT campus. The feel in the air is of a workplace that is kind, most compassionate, sympathetic, humane, and perfectly in sync with Nature. A culture of volunteering and ownership for the mission of KIIT, is palpable across all levels. Without any need for physical supervision, all employees mind their work, take full responsibility and ensure the flag of KIIT in their hand flies high, in all kinds of weather. When I look back at the first town-hall meeting which I attended, a gardener was called upon to the stage by the Founder and he was publicly felicitated for his dedicated work. Trust flows like water spring, everywhere in the campus, empowering employees and encouraging perhaps everyone to stretch and give their best.

There has been continuous dialogue between the University and all its stakeholders, including the students, parents, alumni and corporates, on-line, during the pandemic and lockdown besides the ongoing virtual classroom sessions. I was wonderstruck by the amazing aesthetics, architecture and ambience of the campus, world-class sports facilities and central library, and the work culture which I have been experiencing since my first day at Campus. The dialogue with stakeholders has helped pre-empt undesirable build-up of anxiety and stress due to the distressful consequences of the pandemic in the larger community. Inspired by the exemplary vision of the Founder and guidance of the leadership, all the employees have displayed humanism of an exceptional order by running the institutional commitments in time and thereby keeping the stakeholders stress-free during the pandemic. KIIT University, by all means, is the best workplace, thanks to the efforts of its Founder.

Dr S.K. Mahapatra is Director, KIIT School of Management (KSOM).