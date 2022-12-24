The Sinthan Pass used to remain closed due to heavy snowfall and used to be open only for summer months.

SRINAGAR: With new innovative methods to attract tourists during these winter months, the J&K administration has started promoting a new tourist circuit in Chenab Valley of Jammu region and South Kashmir.

Doda, Bhaderwah and Kishtiwar from Jammu region and from Kashmir Kokernag, Verinag and Pahalgam are some of the tourist attractions during winter months as the authorities, after hectic efforts, have been able to keep Sinthan Pass open which connects Chenab Valley of Jammu region with South Kashmir.

The two scenic places of Kashmir and Jammu are connected by Sinthan Pass and it has huge tourist potential.

Brengi Valley, which has a web of snowfed streams, trout angling spots and tourist lodges.

On the other side of the Sinthan Pass is Chatru Valley of Kishtiwar district in Jammu region which has huge valleys and water streams to attract tourists.

Previously, this Sinthan Pass used to remain closed due to the heavy snowfall and used to be open only for summer months.

The government of Jammu and Kashmir was able to keep this pass open so far and it is also an alternate highway connecting Kashmir with Jammu division.

Abdul Majid Tak who is Joint Director J&K Fisheries Department looking after South Kashmir, told The Sunday Guardian that they have tourist lodges and a lot of trout farms to show to the coming tourists in this winter season.

“We have Asia’s biggest trout farm near the Kokernag tourist garden and also have lodging facilities for tourists,” Tak said.

Director Tourism Kashmir told the media that opening of Sinthan Pass will promote winter tourism in Pahalgam, Kokernag and Verinag as a lot of tourists are coming from Chenab Valley to enjoy winters in Kashmir.

“If this tourist circuit is promoted in a proper way, it will give a big boost to tourist footfall at Bhaderwah and Kishtiwar also,” said a tour operator Irfan Ahmad who recently booked some groups for Kokernag via Sinthan Pass.

The government of Jammu and Kashmir in the recent past has taken slew of measures to keep open tourist destinations like Gurez in Bandipora district Keran and Karnah in Kupwara district during the winter months to get more tourists to Kashmir valley. They have even kept ready helicopter service for those tourists who are ready to visit snow bound areas of Kashmir valley during the winters like Gurez and Karnah. Jammu & Kashmir Tourism authorities have kept hospitality facilities open in all the areas for the winter months so that the visiting tourists will enjoy the snow while staying at such places. The opening of Sinthan Pass during the winter months will help to promote new tourist spots in Bhaderwah and Kishtiwar besides bringing tourists to Kashmir valley for Kokernag, Verinag and Pahalgam.