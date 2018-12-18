New Delhi: With a mission to save the endangered national herb “Kutki”, the Uttaranchal Youth and Rural Development Centre (UYRDC), with support from the Government of Uttarakhand and Ministry of AYUSH, organised the “Kutki Mahotsav” in the country’s Himalayan highland Kailganga Valley in Chamoli (Uttarakhand).

The festival was inaugurated by Union Ayush Minister Sripad Naik and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.

The Mahotsav was organised to address farmers’ woes and recognise, felicitate, celebrate and strengthen farmers’ cultivation initiatives for promulgation of endangered herbs of Indian Himalayas while seeking sustained livelihood via economic returns with much-needed government cooperation.

Addressing the gathering, Sripad Naik said, “The Ministry of AYUSH will facilitate in making Ghesh village an ‘Ayush Gram’. Additionally, we will also recommend setting up of National Institute for Ayush in the region.”

Appreciating the initiative and farmers’ herbal endeavour, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Rawat said, “We welcome an initiative like ‘Kutki Mahotsav’ which aims at preserving natural resources of Uttarakhand. We assure that the issues highlighted will be considered and pursued. We have already informed the District Magistrate of Chamoli to prepare a detailed project report for augmenting farmers’ endeavour in herbal farming and allied agriculture for a holistic development of the region.”

While presenting aspirations of growers to the policymakers at the festival, Harpal Singh Negi, Secretary, UYRDC, said, “There is a need for a single window processing mechanism to facilitate easy clearance of farmer registration and trade transits (within the country and overseas trade) process. It would strengthen farmers’ confidence and encourage them to aspire and seek herbal farming in their remote Himalayan hinterlands.

“We would urge the state government to make a provision for enabling resources, starting from nursery to cultivation, till post harvesting system, so that farmers can produce quality products and fulfil market aspiration,” added Negi.

The organiser made an appeal to the state government to declare “Kutki Mahotsav” an annual celebration for herbal farming and the well-being of biodiversity, with an aim to bring government institutions, traders and scientists, together.