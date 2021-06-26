Srinagar: The Union territory of Ladakh has signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with WAPCOS Limited, a central government undertaking under the Ministry of Jal Shakti, for creating sports infrastructure in Leh and Kargil.

Senior officials on Saturday told media that two multi-sports complexes with state-of-the-art facilities would be set up in Leh and Kargil at an approximate cost of Rs 60 crore and Rs 30 crore respectively. Ladakh’s Department of Youth Services and Sports will be the executing agency on the ground, as the youth of the Union territory have been demanding these facilities for the past several months. A senior official of youth services and sports told media in Leh that the land for the complexes has been identified and finalized and the work will start soon. Administrative Secretary Ravinder Kumar of youth services and sports for the Union territory of Ladakh told media that it is a needed platform for the youth of Ladakh to showcase their skills in different sports for the future. He directed WAPCOS to come up with a world-class facility and complete the project within the stipulated time so that the government can allow the youth of Ladakh to show their talent in different sports activities.