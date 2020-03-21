SRINAGAR: Three more persons tested positive for Covid-19 in the Union Territory of Ladakh on Saturday afternoon. With this, the total number of cases in Ladakh has now jumped to 13 so far. Reports said that two dozen people on Saturday were taken to quarantine isolation as a precautionary measure as they had come in contact with the positive cases. Commissioner Secretary Health Rigzin Samphel told media that samples of three more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 in Ladakh. There is a virtual lockdown in Ladakh with restrictions on any social religious or political gathering. All commercial flights to Ladakh have been cancelled from Friday as the administration is battling hard to combat the spread of the Covid-19 virus. A senior administrative official said that six more people having symptoms of Covid-19 were being closely monitored in an isolation centre and their tests were awaited. Those who have tested positive in Ladakh include one army personnel and many jawans.

Rigzin Samphel, Secretary Commissioner Health, said on Friday that the administration was taking steps to prevent the spread of Covid-19 virus, adding special precautions were being taken in the army units to prevent the spread. The administration in Ladakh has already banned the entry of foreign tourists, closed down all educational institutions and other such organisations in the wake of a growing number of patients showing symptoms of the Covid-19 virus. According to doctors attending such patients in Leh, the fresh cases showing positive results have no travel history and might have come in contact with previous positive cases.Samphel told media that they are sanitising all the affected areas and claimed that he has deputed several medical teams with diagnostic equipment in these areas to look for more cases of Covid-19.