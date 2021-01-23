New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): Ailing Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad has been brought to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi from Ranchi by an air ambulance and a team of doctors had been constituted for his treatment.

The State Medical Board in Jharkhand had referred the RJD chief, who was admitted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi, for treatment to AIIMS.

A Health Bulletin from RIMS said earlier in the day that a high-resolution computed tomography (HRCT) reflected pneumonia in his lungs. The bulletin said his condition was stable.

Lalu Prasad had earlier tested negative for COVID-19. (ANI)