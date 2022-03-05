‘BJP will not allow the Congress to get to power easily even if it gets 36-37 seats’.

New Delhi: With the counting of votes yet to take place on 10 March, there is intense lobbying going on in the BJP for the top post in Uttarakhand. The Congress is a bit nervous at the sight of the ruling party leaders jockeying for power.

However, the Congress leaders claim to be getting a majority in the hill state. Observers say that it is a neck to neck fight between Congress and BJP in Uttarakhand. If Congress stops just short of a majority mark like what happened in 2012, then the BJP will be able to form the government despite the former being the single largest party. The Congress may find it difficult to form a government even if it gets one seat more than the halfway mark.

However, there are disgruntled leaders in the BJP too. Some of its MLAs had expressed displeasure over one thing or the other during polls.

The central brass had then sought a report from the state leadership. Leaders of both the BJP and the Congress worked against their own party candidates during the Assembly polls. The sabotage attempts were seen in BJP like 2012 when the BJP heavyweights had helped Congress candidates to defeat BC Khanduri who was CM then. The BJP leaders wanted Khanduri to be out of the race, as he could have reined in mafias and the tainted leaders of the party after getting reappointed CM.

It is said that some BJP leaders worked against CM Pushkar Singh Dhami this time also. Several heavyweights do not want Dhami to win as he may again get CM post if the BJP wins. With this being the case, a new team will be in place and seniors will be sidelined. So, these leaders are busy calculating various equations. One of the equations being speculated is that in case of a hung House and Dhami losing polls, the high command will pick a face who could muster up support of independents and other MLAs. What these BJP leaders forget is that the central brass is so powerful that it won’t need any local leader for government formation.

Former CM Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank is also active and is being talked about. The former CMs Tirath Singh Rawat and Trivendra Singh Rawat are also being considered front runners. Another name in the reckoning is that of Satpal Maharaj. Union Minister Ajay Bhatt is also eyeing the top post. However, if Dhami sails through, then others may not be considered for CM post.

Meanwhile, it is not easy for the Congress senior leader Harish Rawat to get the top post if his party forms the government. Several senior leaders are said to have worked against Rawat. They will create hurdles for Rawat. The BJP leadership will not allow the Congress to get to power easily even if it gets 36-37 seats. Congress will be in power only if it gets a comfortable majority in Uttarakhand.