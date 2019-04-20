No polling held in 90 polling booths.

Srinagar: It was by and large a peaceful day in Srinagar, though afew protests and stone-pelting incidents were reported on Thursday. Farooq Abdullah, along with his son Omar Abdullah cast his vote early in the morning and expressed favourable hope.

Farooq Abdullah said that despite low turnout, it was a peaceful day. He said that he would help all the Opposition parties at the Centre to cobble up a credible front in case of a hung verdict in the coming Parliamentary elections. State election authorities told media that in Srinagar city, especially in downtown Srinagar, there was no polling held at least in 90 polling booths as people stayed away from the voting process.

In Srinagar Parliamentary segment, at least in eight Assembly segments, according to official sources, there were zero turnouts in 50 polling booths.

According to official sources, this time in Ganderbal district, 27 polling booths recorded zero votes,istered a healthy turnout.

In Budgam district, more than a dozen polling booths witnessed no voter turnout as people preferred staying at home. The Chadoora Assembly segment has always registered over 50% of voting, but in this Parliamentary election, it witnessed just 9.2% turnout, the lowest in the district.