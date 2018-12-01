NEW DELHI: Union Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship has appointed A.M. Naik, group chairman of India’s largest engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T), as the chairman of National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC). Naik was awarded Padma Bhushan in 2009 for his outstanding contribution to the economic growth of the country. He is also the Honorary Consul-General for Denmark and has been conferred Knighthood by the Danish Queen. His appointment as NSDC chairman underscores the importance the government attaches to skill development.