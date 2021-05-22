Bhopal: The first signs of Covid-19’s second wave in Madhya Pradesh appeared in late February 2021. However, the extent, speed, and intensity with which it hit could not be fully comprehended in the initial days. The number of weekly cases at the beginning of March was 2,537, which increased steadily to 91,703 in the last week of April.

The covid management strategy worked on the following objectives vis a vis: ensuring COVID appropriate behavior through public participation, Inspiring the community to enforce self-imposed restrictions, Expanding bed availability especially oxygen beds, Managing uninterrupted supplies of oxygen to meet increased demand, Free treatment for the poor, involving the community, public representatives at all levels in undertaking preventive measures, early identification of affected and confidence building. Institutional arrangements were made like COVID Task Force. State Level COVID Task Force has been formed under the Chairmanship of Hon. Chief Minister. Ministers from the Home Department, Department of Public Health, and Medical Education along with senior officers from respective departments are included in the task force.



Eminent medical professionals from AIIMS Bhopal, Govt Medical Colleges & Hospitals, and Health Department are the members of the State Technical Advisory Committee. The above committee issues appropriate guidelines for the treatment of persons suffering from Covid-19. State Government has designated Ministers and Secretary / Chief Secretary level officers as the Nodal for each district. Nodal of each district are in continuous touch with the Collector / Crisis Management Group of the district and also conduct field visits across the district as per requirement.

To efficiently manage the various challenges presented by Covid – 19, the State government has set up separate verticals which include ministers and senior officials from across the state administration. These verticals are performing tasks in the following areas:

Oxygen availability and distribution, Monitoring of Home Isolation patients through District Covid Command and Control Center, establishment and operation of Covid Care Centers, the establishment of new PSA plants and expansion of oxygen lines in hospitals, Distribution of Medical Kits to Home Isolated Patients, ensuring availability and equitable distribution of drugs including Remedisvir, ensuring availability of beds reserved for treatment of Covid-19 in all private and government hospitals along with monitoring cost of treatment and resolution of all the related issues.

To effectively control the spread of COVID-19, it is paramount that while generating community awareness, community participation is encouraged as well in mission mode. This approach is aimed at reducing the rate of transmission of the virus, ipso facto lowering the number of everyday cases in the state via generating community awareness about the necessary precautions for acceptance and subsequently integrating appropriate COVID-19 behavior into the daily lives of the people of MPCreation of Crisis-Management Groups at various levels.



GMP has promptly moved forward with the creation of crisis management groups in each district. These groups, in addition to District Level Officers, comprise of representatives of social organizations, reputed registered private medical practitioners, businessmen, and other local community leaders and representatives.

Crisis-Management groups at block level have block level officers from various departments, representatives of Member of Parliament and Member of Legislative Assembly, and members from self-help groups. There are 1676 members in crisis-management groups formed till date.

I am Corona Volunteer campaign

Jan Abhiyan Parishad formed under the Department of Economics & Statistics, GoMP promotes the activity .it also ensures active community participation.Vaccination Volunteers. Healthcare Facility Volunteers, Mask awareness volunteers, Mohalla-toli groups volunteers, Donation categories include cash donations, medical equipment donations, food-packet donations, plasma donations and yoga training services.

Yog se Nirog

In this program, Hon’ble Minister of Department of AYUSH, Hon›ble Minister of School Education, President of Indian Yoga Association, Madhya Pradesh- Smt. Pushpanjali Sharma and Representative of Art of Living Bengaluru, Mr. Prasanna Prabhu were present. In the inaugural program, all Yoga Instructors were exhorted by the Honorable Chief Minister to help the patients through Asanas, Pranayama and Dhyana and Meditation, recuperating in their homes in such difficult and challenging times of the pandemic.

Madhya Pradesh’s 5 pronged COVID-19 Management Strategy: Identify, Test, Isolate, Treat and Vaccinate

At the village level, teams of ASHA/Anganwadi Worker/ANM are conducting the door-to-door survey. In the urban areas Covid Sahayata Kendra (CSK), and COVID helpdesks have been set up .

To break the chain of spread during the pandemic, while the state had initiated the Kill Corona campaign in all rural and urban areas, keeping in view the sudden surge in cases reported in early April and considering the potential load on the health system and infrastructure, the decision was taken to impose “Janta Curfew” in the bigger cities.



Public Facilities in MP (including contracted facilities) have a total of 45,060 beds (including 17,131 oxygen-supported beds and 5,384 ICU / HDU beds) in the state today

Mukhya Mantri Covid Upchaar Yojna is working to cover the following three dimensions: Free of cost treatment at public facilities, Long-term contracts with Private Hospitals, and Ayushman Yojana

The Covid-19 vaccination program in Madhya Pradesh began on 16th January 2021 with the vaccination of health care workers from 1st March 2021 included the citizens of the priority age group.

From the 99.3 lakh dose vaccine supplied by the Government of India and the vaccine purchased by the State Government, the category wise doses administered are as follows

Use of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR):

A 500-bed Covid Hospital is being set up with the help of Bina Oman Refinery Limited, Guna. For this hospital, the entire oxygen supply responsibility will be provided by Bina Oman

ITC Ltd. is in the process of setting up a 300-bed temporary Covid-19 hospital at Budhni in the Sehore district. Mines Ore India Ltd. is setting up a 100-bed Hospital at Mandla

Paytm is in the process of setting up a 15 cubic meter oxygen generation plant at Gwalior

Coal India Ltd. (CIL), Radha Swami Satsang, Tata Co. Ltd., Lupin Limited, I.P.C.A. Co. also contributed

To control the increasing positivity in the state, daily testing was increased at a rapid pace. As a result, the state’s 7-day positivity has come down from 24 percent to 11 percent.