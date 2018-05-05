One of the premier states of India to have launched an extensive river-linking project to enhance irrigation capacity.

One of the premier state of India to adopt a viable five-fold formula to double the farmers’ income in next 5 years.

A leader in setting up farmers markets to save them from the clutches of middlemen. A corpus fund of Rs 1,000 crore has been set aside for stabilization of farm produce prices.

World’s highest agriculture growth rate: 19.3% since last four years. The expected agricultural growth rate in 2016-17 is 25.8%.

211% increase in food-grain production from 2004-05 ( 1.43 crore metric tonne) to 2016-17 (4.45 crore metric tonne).

153% growth in total agriculture produce from 2004-05(2.14 crore MT) to 2016-17 ( 5.14 Crore MT)

Madhya Pradesh is the only state in india where farmers get interest-free loans and are charged less rate of interest on money given for buying seeds and fertilizers.

While over 50 lakh farmers of Madhya Pradesh are covered under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) the Govt. of Madhya Pradesh has extended additional support to farmers under “Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana” (Price Deficit Financing Scheme) to compensate the farmers. The scheme supports the farmers by providing compensation for agriculture produce in times of price fall. Nearly 6.5 million farmers of the state are to be benefitted by the scheme.

The first sate of India to launch ‘Beej Bachao: Krishi Bachao Yatra’ to save seeds of various crops from extinction.

A leader in launching one of the largest loan schemes – Krishak Udyami Yojana – to provide loan facility of up-to Rs. 2 crore for the children of farmers for setting up custom processing centers for agriculture produce. It is targeted to improve the efficiency and productivity in agro-business sector.

Madhya Pradesh is a leading state of India to have implemented irrigation efficiency improvement project in collaboration with ADB.

Kundalia irrigation project planned as 100% pressurized pipeline distribution system for 125000 hectares cultivable area.

Rs 9,393 crore Ken-Betwa river interlinking project to irrigate 6.35 lakh hectares of farming land.

Rs 7,546-crore Narmada – Parvati river linking project to create irrigation facilities on two lakh hectares of agriculture land in Malwa region of the state. Total Irrigated land increased from 46.31 Lakh hectares. To 110 Lakh hectares during last one decade. Agriculture Pump Connections have increased from 11.71 Lacs in financial Year 2011-12 to 25.41 Lacs in finacial Year 2016-17.

A State Committed to providing the farmers easy accessibility to markets and urban facilities by weaving a network of rural roads covering about 19,386 km with an investment of approx. Rs.3294 crore.