There have been occasions of upheaval in Indian politics, rebellion in parties, and collapse or formation of governments, but the recent developments in Maharashtra have changed the equation of political parties on the issue of Hindutva. Bal Thackeray’s successor and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has been repeatedly expressing his commitment to the Sena’s agenda of Hindutva, and Sharad Pawar, who has claimed to be the protector of secular and Muslim interests for decades, has been trying to save his NCP as also the coalition, including the Congress. Eknath Shinde, who rebelled against Thackeray, and about 40-45 of his fellow MLAs and MPs, are calling themselves the upholders of the real Hindutvawadi. They are ready to go with the like-minded Bharatiya Janata Party.

Syamaprasad Mukherjee, the founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, was the working president of the All India Hindu Mahasabha from 1940 to 1944. Due to differences with the organization, he resigned from the Hindu Mahasabha in 1949 and founded the Jana Sangh in 1952. From this point of view, there have been differences and conflicts between different parties on the issue of Hindutva for decades. But now, there is an interesting competition among the claimants to be the defenders of the real Hindutva.

For the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and other religious organizations, this may seem like a golden period. This is the kind of India they want to see. Just as there is a lot of similarity among the political parties in India on liberal capitalist economic policies like in western countries, the same has happened regarding Hindutva. As proof of this, not only Congress, Trinamool Congress, and Lalu Yadav, who stopped the Advani Rath Yatra of Ayodhya, but also jailed Yashwant Sinha, who claimed to have prepared a budget to radically change the economy since 1991, accepted the Hindutva of the BJP throughout his life. Not only Tejashwi Yadav’s successor, but also the communist parties are also giving him full support as a presidential candidate. Forgetting all the old claims and promises of tribal and women’s interests, they are opposing BJP-NDA’s woman tribal and experienced candidate Draupadi Murmu. In a way, their hypocrisy is being exposed. In states like Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh, many leaders or some observers are accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party of sabotage due to the split in the ruling parties. But if the regime becomes unstable and chaotic, why won’t the opposition try to take advantage? The Mahabharata is considered a unique book in the world of politics. In this book, the dilemma between moral purity and human action has been presented very effectively. Mahanayak Yudhishthira remains trapped in the conflict of ruling and being good even after victory. He is then reminded of Bhishma Pitamah’s advice that a statesman’s religion cannot be moral purity. Politicians should take a practical middle path. The wicked should also be punished for the sake of good goals and wider interests.

Not only Hindutva but also on the issue of corruption, the faces of political parties are being exposed. Nawab Malik and Satyendar Jain, ministers of the governments of Maharashtra and Delhi respectively, being in jail for weeks, retaining their positions despite not even getting bail from the courts in serious criminal cases, is a travesty of all ideals and a mockery of democracy.

The culmination of Mahatma Gandhi’s Satyagraha and misuse of the tricolour is also happening. Satyagraha movements have been for the principles of truth and honesty and against atrocities-corruption. This was the first time that in the investigation of the serious criminal case of giving Rs 100 crore of donations received by the Congress for political activity to Herald, a publishing organization, and properties worth about Rs five thousand crore to a private company headed by Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, answer has been sought. But the Congress protested by breaking Section 144 of the law and other rules by demonstrating with the tricolour in the name of “Satyagraha” on the streets across the country, including Delhi.

Congress Chief Minister, lawyers, MPs, etc. were also involved in breaking the law so that Rahul Gandhi could be proved to be a mass leader. By breaking constitutional limits in West Bengal and Kerala, Mamata Banerjee and Communist governments passed resolutions to strip the Governor’s authority of being Chancellor in universities. The Chief Minister of the state is appointed and sworn in by the Governor. They play the role of protectors of their governments.

After months and years of deliberation, violent opposition is being mounted against the Agnipath scheme of increasing the number of youth in the army and military training-recruitment, whereas all these decisions and implementation have to be done by the Indian Army. By not getting a favourable decision from the judiciary, the leaders are insulting the judges by making unwarranted allegations. Can this anarchy ever be imagined by any constitutional democratic government? Therefore, the entire political system needs introspection.

The author is Editorial Director of ITV Network-India News and Aaj Samaj Dainik.