Mumbai: Though Maharashtra and Mumbai have seen a dip in Covid cases being reported on a daily basis, the state is preparing itself for a third wave. Despite a fall in Covid-19 cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided that Mumbai will continue to remain at level three of restrictions.

The BMC has said that it will wait for more dip in cases before permitting more relaxations. As of now, Mumbai has been reporting 700 to 800 Covid-19 cases daily. The decision on unlocking Mumbai would be taken only after the Covid-19 positivity rate nears 1%. As a precautionary measure, BMC officials are planning to go slow in reopening activities.

Since the pandemic occurred in the country, teachers, too, have not been able to commute for work. The state has only permitted teaching and non-teaching staff involved in class X assessment to travel by train. Other teachers who are mandatory for online classes cannot board trains. Local train travel in Mumbai was suspended for the general public on 15 April when the second wave hit the state. The state government has decided that Mumbai local trains will not be opened for general public till cases go downwards. Local train services will be used by essential workers and citizens who are travelling for vaccination or hospital purpose. Maharashtra, in general, and Mumbai, in particular, were among the worst hit by Covid-19 and after battling the second wave, the state is preparing itself to tackle a third wave.