Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik is attempting to make the administration accountable and assessable. Malik asked the administrative secretaries to file monthly progress reports. The village innovation programme, the brainchild of Malik, is being carried out with much gusto as he wants the administration to be available to the common people at their door-steps. This programme will remain in force from 20 to 27 June.

Officers will visit more than 7,000 villages across the state to boost development in the rural areas.