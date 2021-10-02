Except for the byelections in four centers, only municipal elections are left in the state.

Kolkata: After waiting for almost three years, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has finally hinted at the much-awaited civic polls in the state. Although she did not mention it during a press conference in Navanna after inspecting the flood situation in the state on Saturday, political circles think that she is actually pointing in that direction. The BJP reacted sharply after hearing this from the Chief Minister. The CPM again referred to the current water crisis and the situation in the municipalities and retaliated against the Chief Minister. However, what Mamata Banerjee hinted at would be fodder for much political analysis by political analysts.

Although a long time has passed, polls are scheduled to be held in many civic bodies in the state, but that has not happened and this has been repeatedly questioned since 2019, since the terms of most of the municipalities of the state have expired in 2017. Since then, the pre-vote has been dissolved and administrators and administrative boards have been appointed. But the rest of the opposition, including the BJP and the CPM, claim that the board has also been heavily politicized. The pre-poll may be held within a few months of the last Lok Sabha polls. Such a possibility was also created. But the pandemic poured water on all those possibilities. Now that the situation is back to normal and one election after another has been held, the state government does not want to leave the pre-vote this time. For the time being, such indications are being given.

Voting in four assembly constituencies of the state will take place on Sunday. The Election Commission has already announced this. But Mamata Banerjee said on the day that if these elections are held, the remaining elections will be taken into consideration. Except for the by-elections in four centers, only municipal elections are left in the state. In this case, Mamata Banerjee has clearly indicated so.

Mamata Banerjee said: “If the by-election is held in the district, Lakshmi bhandar money will be transferred to her account.”After that, she was heard saying that the days of the festival should not bother anyone. “Let the festive days go, where the election is left, campaign will happen from 20 to 26th. You have to worship, you have to vote. After that, when these elections are over, we have other elections, we will go there as well. ”

Regarding this, BJP leader Joy Prakash Majumder said, “How can the Hon’ble Chief Minister in the government do this? The Chief Minister is announcing things under the jurisdiction of the State Election Commission. Is it a sign of a healthy democracy? Is the goal to cripple the state commission in this way?”

On the other hand, CPM leader Shatarup Ghosh said, “The municipalities are not only running without people, the municipalities are being run by force. Mamata Banerjee did not do a favour by hinting at municipal polls. The people of the state are compelled to ask why there has not been voting for four years.”