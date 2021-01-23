Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 23 (ANI): BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Saturday said that ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan was raised in honour of Chief Minister at Prakaran Diwas event in Kolkota on Saturday and her not delivering the speech and leaving the dais showed “her frustration”.

Vijayvargiya, who is BJP in-charge of West Bengal, said he failed “to understand what is the problem in chanting Jai Shri Ram and why Mamataji gets annoyed with it”.

“I think the slogan was raised in her honour when she stood up. Leaving the dais because of the slogan shows nothing but her frustration,” he said.

The West Bengal Chief Minister did not deliver her speech “in protest” during the event at Victoria Memorial to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose after ‘Jai Shree Ram’ slogans were raised when she was invited to speak.

The Chief Minister said “government programme should have some dignity” and it “is not fair to insult somebody whom you have invited”.

The event was presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In her brief remarks, a visibly upset Mamata Banerjee said it was a government programme and not that of a political party.

The Trinamool Congress leader also said that she was grateful to the Prime Minister and Cultural Ministry for organising the event at Kolkata.

Netaji’s birth anniversary is being observed as Parakram Diwas in the country. (ANI)