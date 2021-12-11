Kolkata: The conflict between West Bengal and the Centre over the BSF’s jurisdiction issue is already known. Now, a tussle has erupted between the Bengal government and state Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar over the issue. Governor Dhankhar had earlier expressed concern over what Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said on the BSF issue. This time, Governor Dhankhar has again spoken on the issue. The Union Home Ministry has called for extending the jurisdiction of the BSF to 50 km. Jagdeep Dhankhar told reporters, “Why is the Chief Minister opposing the Centre’s decision? As a Chief Minister, why is she not following the instructions of the Ministry of Home Affairs?” Governor Dhankhar added, “When she was sworn in as the chief minister, she was told to abide by the Constitution and the law. But why isn’t Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee obeying the law in this case?” Governor Dhankhar claimed that Mamata Banerjee is deliberately trying to create an atmosphere of unrest. According to him, Mamata Banerjee should create a law abiding environment so that the BSF maintains good relations with the state administration.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has been opposing the issue of increasing the jurisdiction of BSF from the very beginning. The state government has even passed a resolution in the state Assembly opposing the proposal. And on this issue, the TMC leadership has got the support of the Congress in the state. West Bengal Congress president Adhir Chowdhury also opposed the Centre’s decision on the issue. He claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had opposed such directives when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. Adhir Chowdhury said that the jurisdiction is being increased to fulfill political interests. Earlier, on 6 December, Mamata Banerjee had an administrative meeting at Karnajora in North Dinajpur. During the meeting, the Chief Minister said that the BSF’s jurisdiction is up to 15 km from the international border. Even there, the BSF has to work with the local police.

Governor Dhankhar has written in a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee: “I am concerned about Mamata Banerjee’s statement about BSF. Clashes between the police and the BSF are not desirable. The two forces need to have a spirit of co-operation,” the letter said. Meanwhile, the Governor also said that what the Chief Minister has said has created an atmosphere of conflict.