Bengal CM says that the Centre has adopted a vindictive attitude after the BJP lost the elections in the state.

Kolkata: Three weeks after the Trinamool Congress returned to power, the face-off between the West Bengal government and the BJP-led Central government has sharply intensified.

A day after Mamata Banerjee skipped a review meeting on Cyclone Yaas chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the West Bengal Chief Minister on Saturday targeted the Central government. Speaking at a press conference in Nabanna, Banerjee said, “The Central government has adopted a vindictive attitude. I have been insulted by the PMO. Multiple tweets were made against me. The tweets were made to tarnish my image and that of the Chief Secretary.” On the Modi government’s order to transfer Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay, Banerjee said she was “willing to touch the Prime Minister’s feet for the people of Bengal”, because she wanted the best for the people of Bengal. She requested him to withdraw the transfer orders for the Chief Secretary and called it “an insult of bureaucrats across the country”.

“Stop this dirty game. Why transfer without discussing with the state? Please withdraw the letter for the Chief Secretary’s transfer. Withdraw the order to summon the Chief Secretary to Delhi. Let the Chief Secretary work. Why are you so angry with Bengal?”

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee further said, “I met the Prime Minister. After announcing my visit, I found out that he was coming. I had earlier announced the programme to go to the affected areas. The Prime Minister’s Office and the Home Minister’s Office gave untrue news to the media. We had to wait a long time to meet. Our helicopter hovered in the sky for about 20 minutes. Earlier, it was said that only the Prime Minister-Chief Minister meeting will be held. Later, I saw that leaders of the opposition had reached the meeting.”

Attacking the Modi government, Mamata Banerjee said, “We have won the election, are we being treated like this because of that? Accept the verdict of the people. You are harassing not only me, but also my secretaries. IAS officers are shocked. I am very sad.” The Centre on Friday had summoned Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay to Delhi. May 31 was his retirement day, but a few days ago, the state government had written to the Centre asking to extend the term of the Chief Secretary by three months and the Centre had agreed to it. The term of the Chief Secretary can be extended for a maximum of six months.

But the Centre had summoned Bandyopadhyay to Delhi on Friday, asking him to join work in North Block from Monday itself. If he goes to Delhi on 31 May, he will have to retire on that day.

Attacking Mamata Banerjee, Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari said, “There is no language to protest the way the Prime Minister has been insulted at the meeting.”

Speaking about the Digha meeting, he said: “The Chief Minister avoided meeting the Prime Minister. Opposition leaders were also called to the meeting in Orissa. MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was also called for the meeting in this state. He could not come because he was busy. Mamata Banerjee has insulted the Prime Minister many times before.”