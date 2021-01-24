Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 24 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Police on Sunday booked a man in Indore for allegedly divorcing his wife through triple talaq, when she protested against his second marriage.

As per Ajay Verma, Thana In-charge, Sadar Bazaar, Indore, “The woman in her complaint said that her husband gave her triple talaq when she tried to stop his second marriage.”

“The complainant reported that her husband Mohammad Farhan had a second marriage on January 10. When she tried to stop it, he gave her triple talaq. We have registered complaints under relevant sessions of law,” he said.

Varma added that the couple has been married for more than four years and have a child together.

The case was registered under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019. (ANI)