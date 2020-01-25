New Delhi :At the India News Manch organised on 22 January, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia expressed his solidarity with the protesters at Shaheen Bagh. “I stand with the people of Shaheen Bagh,” Sisodia said. He expressed his solidarity while speaking at the India News event.

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls on 8 February, the event witnessed scores of political leaders from across party lines on the stage. Speaking at the event, Sisodia said that people are going to vote for Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi.

Breaking its silence on the ongoing issue of the Shaheen Bagh protests, Sisodia said: “The BJP-led Centre has failed to address the people’s grievances as the Central leadership of the BJP did not try to reach out to the protesting citizens in the capital.”

The AAP leader also said that the opening of the Kalindi Kunj road does not fall under the Delhi government’s jurisdiction. The Centre should initiate talks with the protesting people and they should reach an amicable solution as the government can’t ignore them.

Talking about the upcoming Delhi elections, Sisodia said that his party’s main poll issues are development-centric issues like electricity, road connectivity, health and education.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has guaranteed free public travel for students and basic facilities for unauthorised colonies in the city, along with continuing the ongoing free subsidies on water and electricity, Sisodia said.

Sisodia also said that when the nomination of Kejriwal was being delayed, “we thought that it may be a conspiracy. Everything was unexpected as more than 40 candidates suddenly appeared to file their nominations which caused great delay in filing Kejriwal’s nomination”.