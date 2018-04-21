Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, who wants a special court and fast track trial for the culprits responsible for the rape and murder of a minor Muslim nomad girl in Jammu, has asked her law minister to start the process of drafting a new law for the same, aimed at expediting the trial of the accused in the case.

There has been widespread demand for capital punishment to the accused, as the state crime branch has so far arrested eight people including four cops in this case. Kashmir is simmering with protests, demanding death penalty for the rape accused in this case.

PDP leaders said that the process has been set in motion for drafting of a new law and CM Mufti was personally monitoring the process.

“We have started the process for making the legislation that would be passed through the Assembly for making a law on death penalty in rape cases in our state,” said state law minister Abdul Haq Khan to this reporter. He said that they have started the exercise in the Law Department and very soon they will finalise the draft.

He said there would be a lot of discussions and consultations so that the draft takes the shape of an appropriate legislation. Khan said that the final call on the legislation would be taken by the state Cabinet.

When asked about the growing demand from the BJP leaders to hand over the case to the CBI, he said that such demand can be taken to the court by any person if he wishes to.

He said that their government will respect the sentiments of the people of the country and of the state who want capital punishment for the rapists of any minor victim in J&K.